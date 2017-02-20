 
 

 
 
 

Neil Broom made a grand comeback into the New Zealand side after six years

Cricket World Player of the Week - Neil Broom

For recording scores of 109 and 97 in the final two One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh and leading New Zealand to 3-0 series whitewash, Black Caps batsman Neil Broom is the Cricket World Player of the Week.

After New Star Games brought the BAFTA award winning gameplay of New Star Soccer into a whole new sporting arena with New Star Cricket, we thought we would share daily tips, for the next sixteen days to help you make the most of your game!

On Monday 20 February 2017 Marie Curie will be hosting An Evening of Cricket in the stunning surroundings of the Long Room at Lord’s.

Shoaib Malik had huge success with Sialkot Stallions

Which region deserves to have the sixth PSL franchise to its name most?

Exceeding all expectations and silencing its critics, the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League turned out to be overwhelmingly successful.

Both Quinton de Kock (left) and Vernon Philander (right) were impressive for South Africa

Rabada, Philander decimate Sri Lanka on day two

Adam Voges has been struggling in this season of Big Bash League

Adam Voges sidelined for two weeks due to injury

Brad Haddin scored 32 runs off 13 deliveries

Hughes, Abbott help Sydney Sixers edge out Brisbane Heat in thriller

Matt Renshaw celebrating his maiden Test century

Renshaw, Warner hundreds give Australia early advantage on day one of Sydney Test

Jason Roy will be hoping to provide a brisk start for Sydney Sixers

Inconsistent Sixers hope to end Brisbane Heat dominance

Dean Elgar in action during day one of Cape Town Test

Elgar, de Kock rescue South Africa after top-order collapse

Tim Paine scored 41 for Hobart Hurricanes

Christian five-wicket haul sets comfortable win for Hobart Hurricanes

Matt Cox, the inspiration behind fundraising for a new £250,000 pavilion for Edenbridge Cricket Club.

Bowled Over: £100,000 Raised For Pavillion Memorial To Star Cricketer

Dennis and SISIS Announce 2017 Cricket Seminar Date.

Dennis and SISIS Announce 2017 Cricket Seminar Date

Guest Commits to Sale, Lancashire and England

Guest Commits to Sale, Lancashire and England

Brooke Guest (right) in action

Guest Commits to Sale, Lancashire and England

Marsa Cricket chairman presents Woodlands CC a memento

Marsa CC share series with Woodlands

India will play a warm up game against South Africa before kick starting their campaign

Mona Meshram left out of India Women's squad for World Cup qualifiers

India Women have left out all-rounder Mona Meshram from the 14-player squad that will take part in the qualifier tournament in Colombo for Women's World Cup 2017.

Sri Lanka has been placed in Group A along with India, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand.

ICC announces Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017 fixtures

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the fixtures for the Women's World Cup 2017 which has been scheduled between 7th and 21st February in four venues across Colombo.

Sarah Taylor was also included in the list of players, who were awarded two-year contracts.

Two-year contracts introduced for England Women

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday announced new two-year contracts for 18 members of the England Women's team.

Suzie Bates had another impressive year

Suzie Bates bags ICC Women's ODI and T20I Player of the Year awards

New Zealand Women's team captain Suzie Bates has bagged both International Cricket Council Women's One-Day International and Twenty20 International player of the year awards.

 

Broad keen on ODI recall, and Morgan right behind him

Stuart Broad says he is "determined" to get back into England's One-Day and Twenty20 International squads while limited overs captain Eoin Morgan would also like to see him involved again in the future.

No reason why Ireland can't win ODI series against Sri Lanka - William Porterfield

Ireland captain William Porterfield has expressed confidence in his side's ability to sneak a crucial series victory over Sri Lanka in the upcoming two-match One-Day International campaign.

Barry McCarthy eager to make debut against Sri Lanka

Uncapped Ireland pacer Barry McCarthy is hoping to make his debut in the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Dublin on 16th June.

'Humbled' Darren eager to lead St Lucia Zouks at 'Sammy's place'

Later this year, West Indies two-time World Twenty20 winning captain Darren Sammy will take the unusual step of leading out the St Lucia Zouks at a stadium bearing his own name and while he is still getting used to the idea, he is already looking forward to it.

Moeen Ali (left) with girls from Mann Deshi project of British Asian Trust

British Asian Trust beneficiaries gets chance to meet England stars

Orange Ball raises record amount for hospice charity ellenor

Orange Ball raises record amount for hospice charity ellenor

 

