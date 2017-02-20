MS Dhoni steps down as India's limited overs captain
Indian limited overs captain MS Dhoni has announced his decision to step down from the role ahead of the One-Day International series against England.
Eoin Morgan signed off from Big Bash League in style after scoring a six off the final ball to keep the chances of Sydney Thunder alive in the tournament after completing a chase of 167 with six wickets in hand against Melbourne Stars in the 16th match of the Big Bash League at Sydney Showground Stadium.
After Australia declared their innings at 538 for eight, unbeaten fifties from Azhar Ali and Younis Khan helped Pakistan reach 126 for two at stumps on day two of the third Test in Sydney.
Brisbane Heat will be missing the services of West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree for the upcoming Big Bash League encounter against Perth Scorchers at WACA on Thursday.
Kolkata Knight Riders have announced former India pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji as the new bowling coach of the team for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.
Fresh from their defeat against Melbourne Renegades on derby day, Melbourne Stars will look to revive their campaign in Big Bash League when they take on Sydney Thunder in the 16th game at Sydney Showground Stadium. The match is also a repeat of last season's final.
For recording scores of 109 and 97 in the final two One-Day Internationals against Bangladesh and leading New Zealand to 3-0 series whitewash, Black Caps batsman Neil Broom is the Cricket World Player of the Week.
After New Star Games brought the BAFTA award winning gameplay of New Star Soccer into a whole new sporting arena with New Star Cricket, we thought we would share daily tips, for the next sixteen days to help you make the most of your game!
On Monday 20 February 2017 Marie Curie will be hosting An Evening of Cricket in the stunning surroundings of the Long Room at Lord’s.
Exceeding all expectations and silencing its critics, the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League turned out to be overwhelmingly successful.
India Women have left out all-rounder Mona Meshram from the 14-player squad that will take part in the qualifier tournament in Colombo for Women's World Cup 2017.
The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the fixtures for the Women's World Cup 2017 which has been scheduled between 7th and 21st February in four venues across Colombo.
The England and Wales Cricket Board on Friday announced new two-year contracts for 18 members of the England Women's team.
New Zealand Women's team captain Suzie Bates has bagged both International Cricket Council Women's One-Day International and Twenty20 International player of the year awards.
Stuart Broad says he is "determined" to get back into England's One-Day and Twenty20 International squads while limited overs captain Eoin Morgan would also like to see him involved again in the future.
Ireland captain William Porterfield has expressed confidence in his side's ability to sneak a crucial series victory over Sri Lanka in the upcoming two-match One-Day International campaign.
Uncapped Ireland pacer Barry McCarthy is hoping to make his debut in the first One-Day International against Sri Lanka in Dublin on 16th June.
Later this year, West Indies two-time World Twenty20 winning captain Darren Sammy will take the unusual step of leading out the St Lucia Zouks at a stadium bearing his own name and while he is still getting used to the idea, he is already looking forward to it.
