Bangladesh Cricket Board's Central Contractual Players for list 2020

The Bangladesh Cricket Board in the 8th Meeting of its BCB Board of Directors today approved the names of following cricketers in the Central Contractual Players’ list 2020 (01 January – 31 December 2020 period).

Sl. Players Red Ball White Ball 1 Tamim Iqbal Khan Yes Yes 2 Litton Kumer Das Yes Yes 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto Yes Yes 4 Mushfiqur Rahim Yes Yes 5 Md Mithun Yes Yes 6 Taijul Islam Yes Yes 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz Yes Yes 8 Mominul Haque Shawrab Yes 9 Nayeem Hasan Yes 10 Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi Yes 11 Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury Yes 12 Mahmud Ullah Yes 13 Shaif Uddin Yes 14 Mustafizur Rahman Yes 15 Afif Hossain Dhrubo Yes 16 Naim Sheikh Yes

Players excluded from 2019 List

Sl. Players 1 Masrafe Bin Mortaza 2 Shakib Al Hasan 3 Imrul Kayes 4 Abu Haider Rony 5 Syed Khaled Hasan 6 Rubel Hossain 7 Shadman Islam

New players in the list for 2020

Sl. Players 1 Najmul Hossain Shanto 2 Md Mithun 3 Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury 4 Afif Hossain Dhrubo 5 Naim Sheikh