BC Cricket Championship Match 7: Vancouver Vibes beat Surrey Shines by 72 runs

by Cricket World  Monday 10 August 2020

BC Cricket Championship
BC Cricket Championship
©BC Cricket Championship
 

Vancouver Vibes won the toss and decided to bat against Surrey shines in the 7th match of the tournament, at Meadowbrook Park, Canada today.

 

Match Summary

Vancouver Vibes 183/5 (20)

Surrey Shines 111/10 (14.2)

Result – Vancouver Vibes won by 72 runs

Match Scorecard & Stats + Analysis

Batting first, Vancouver Vibes scored a competitive 183/5 in their 20 overs, with Pargat Singh (79 ) and Faisal Butt (43) top scoring. Manpreet Khaira 2-16 was the pick of the bowlers, for Surrey Shines, off his 4 overs.

In the run chase, Surrey Shines were never really in it, with Gurvinder Singh 4-26 doing most of the damage with the ball for the Vibes.

 

Squads

Vancouver Vibes - Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhneep Sandhu, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh Mann, Satvir Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh

 

Surrey Shines - Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhpreet Singh

 

