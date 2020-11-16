Cricket Betting Tips and Fantasy Cricket Match Predictions: ECS Barcelona T10 2020 - Catalunya Tigers CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC - Match 26

The 26th match of the European Cricket Series Barcelona T10 2020 will be played between Catalunya Tigers CC and Badalona Shaheen CC at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona, Spain.

Live Scores and Stats - Catalunya Tigers CC and Badalona Shaheen CC - Match 26

Badalona Shaheen CC are placed at the 3rd spot in the leaderboard with 6 points after 6 matches. The team has won 3 and lost 3 games.

Kuldeep Lal has scored the most runs for the side with 154 runs from 6 matches at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 165. He has the best of 54*.

Among the bowlers, Lal has picked up 8 wickets. He has bowled at an average of 13 and an economy of 8.66. Umair Javed is next with 7 scalps.

Catalunya Tigers CC are placed at the 6th spot in the points table of the ECS Barcelona T10 2020. The team is with 4 points with wins in 2 of their 3 matches.

Davinder Singh Kaur has been the top run-scorer for Catalunya Tigers CC with 108 runs from 3 matches. He has made his runs at a strike rate of 183, with the best of 57*. Aziz Mohammad has also scored 94 runs.

Ghulam Sarwar has been their leading bowler with 3 wickets. He has bowled at an average of 8 and an economy of 8.00, with the best of 3/13. Aziz Mohammad and Zulqarnain Haider have also pocketed 3 wickets each.

Let's have a look at the squads of both teams:

Badalona Shaheen CC - Babar Khan, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad

Catalunya Tigers CC - Shahzaib Akram, Tahir Ilyas, Kashif Shafi, Zain Ul Abiddin, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Amir Raza, Gurwinder Singh SIdhu, Ali Sarmad, Shahid Bhatti, Mohsin Ali, Ishtiaq Nazir, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Zeeshan, Mustansar Iqbal, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Shahzad Amir, Asim Ashraf, Musadaq Mubarak, Noor Ahmadzai, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Samar Shamshad, Zulqarnain Haider, Asad Ali, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Naveed Ahmad, Aziz Muhammad, Sahel Zadran