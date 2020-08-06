Cricket Betting Tips and Fantasy Cricket Match Predictions: Emirates D10 League 2020 - Dubai Pulse Secure vs Ajman Alubond - Match 30

Emirates D10 ©Emirates D10

The 30th match of the Emirates D10 League 2020 will be played between Ajman Alubond and Dubai Pulse Secure at the ICC Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Ajman Alubond are placed at the second-last spot of the Emirates D10 League 2020 points table with 2 wins and 7 losses from 9 games. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of - 2.392.



Ameer Hamza was Ajman's top scorer in the last match with 42 off just 18 deliveries, batting at a strike rate of 233.33. Saqib Manshad then picked up two wickets while conceding 19 runs from his 2 overs but could not avoid the team's 8-wicket loss.



They will be up against Dubai Pulse Secure who are placed at the 4th spot in the Emirates D10 League 2020 points table with 3 wins and 6 losses from 9 games. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of - 0.195.



Dubai Pulse Secure won their last match against Team Abu Dhabi by 29 runs.



Opener Adnaan Khan gave the team a good start with 30 off just 13 balls, striking 4 fours and 2 sixes. Rahman Gull was their top scorer and blasted 42 off just 17 balls, batting at a strike rate of close to 250.



Among their bowlers, Faisal Amin stood out with 2 wickets from his 2 overs while giving away 16 runs. Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait and Shafaqat Ali also picked up one wicket each.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Ajman Alubond - Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Amjad Gul-Khan, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Ameer Hamza, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah, Ali Mirza



Dubai Pulse Secure - Fahad Nawaz, Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Imran Haider, Fahad Al Hashmi, Mohammad Rashid

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* - PrePlay

Who will win the toss? - Dubai Pulse Secure

Who will win? – Dubai Pulse Secure

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Ameer Hamza (Ajman Alubond), Adnaan Khan (Dubai Pulse Secure)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Saqib Manshad (Ajman Alubond), Faisal Amin (Dubai Pulse Secure)

Most Sixes – Ameer Hamza (Ajman Alubond), Adnaan Khan (Dubai Pulse Secure)

Man of the Match – Adnaan Khan

Team Scores Batting first – Ajman Alubond 110+, Dubai Pulse Secure 125+

Match Handicap Dubai Pulse Secure

Live Cricket Streaming Emirates D10 2020 - bet365's live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+) Live Cricket Streaming from bet365 requires a funded account or for customers to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Geo-restrictions apply.



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

© Cricket World 2020