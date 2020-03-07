Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction - Afghanistan v Ireland 2nd T20I

The 2nd match of the three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and Ireland will be played at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in India.

With an 11-run victory via the DLS method in the series opener, Afghanistan have extended their impressive run of dominance over Ireland. The team has now won 13 out of the total 16 T20 games played between the two teams, winning all the last 11 T20 clashes.

Batting first, Ireland got off to a great start as Paul Stirling and Kevin O Brien took a toll on the Afghan bowlers in the powerplay. However, Afghanistan, on the back of Rashid Khan, made an inspired comeback. Rashid dismissed Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker to pull the match back but a score of 172 was still decent.



In the chase, Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz returned the favour with a quick-fire 50+ run stand. The two added 50 runs in the first 4 overs but were dismissed by Simi Singh in the same over. Shinwari and Najibullah had another half-century stand and with the weather looking dodgy, they remained ahead of the DLS par score.



After the last 5 overs of the Afghanistan innings could not be played, the team was ahead by 11 runs and won the game. Nothing different is expected in the 2nd T20I except the rain.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Afghanistan - Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Shapoor Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman



Ireland - Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Simi Singh, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young, George Dockrell, Boyd Rankin, Joshua Little

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Afghanistan

Who will win? – Afghanistan

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), Paul Stirling (Ireland)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Simi Singh (Ireland)

Most Sixes – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Andrew Balbirnie (Ireland)

Man of the Match – Hazratullah Zazai

Team Scores Batting first – Afghanistan 180+, Ireland 165+

Match Handicap Afghanistan



