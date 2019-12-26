Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Dhaka Platoon v Chattogram Challengers

The 21st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will be played between Dhaka Platoon and Chattogram Challengers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.



Dhaka Platoon is placed at the third spot in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 points table with 4 wins and 2 losses from six matches. The Platoon has 8 points and a net run rate of + 0.237.



They will be up against Chattogram Challengers who are top of the table with 5 wins and 2 losses from 7 matches. The team has 10 points and a net run rate of + 0.027.



Tamim Iqbal is the top run-scorer for Dhaka Platoon with 204 runs from 5 matches at an average of 51. He has been slightly on the slower side with the strike rate of 117.24 but has made up for it with consistent performances.



Among the bowlers, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Mahedi Hasan, and Wahab Riaz will be expected to do the bulk of the damage.



Chadwick Walton is the top run-scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 240 runs from 7 matches at an average of 60. He has struck at over 155 and has scored two half-centuries, with the best of unbeaten 71. Imrul Kayes is next with 235 runs.



Mehedi Hasan Rana is not only the highest wicket-taker for Chattogram Challengers but the entire tournament with 13 scalps from 5 innings and best match figures of 4/23 and an economy of 6.47.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Dhaka Platoon - Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Jaker Ali (wk), Thisara Perera, Shahid Afridi, Laurie Evans, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mahedi Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Ariful Haque, Hasan Mahmud



Chattogram Challengers - Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Rayad Emrit (c), Enamul Haque jnr, Kesrick Williams, Rubel Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Dhaka Platoon

Who will win? – Chattogram Challengers

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Tamim Iqbal (Dhaka Platoon), Chadwick Walton (Chattogram Challengers)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Wahab Riaz (Dhaka Platoon), Rubel Hossain (Chattogram Challengers)

Most Sixes – Tamim Iqbal (Dhaka Platoon), Chadwick Walton (Chattogram Challengers)

Player of the Match – Chadwick Walton

Team Scores Batting first – Dhaka Platoon 170+, Chattogram Challengers 175+

Match Handicap Chattogram Challengers



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

