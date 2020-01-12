Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 Eliminator - Chattogram Challengers v Dhaka Platoon

The Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will be played between Dhaka Platoon and Chattogram Challengers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Challenges and Platoon may have made it to the Eliminator but they would know that just one defeat will knock them out of the tournament. However, a victory will ensure a path to Qualifier 2. Two more victories from there on will see them lifting this year's BPL title.

Dhaka Platoon finished the league stage at the fourth spot with 7 wins and 5 losses from 12 matches. The Platoon have 14 points and a net run rate of + 0.572.



They will be up against Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator, who finished third with 8 wins and 4 losses from 12 matches. The team has 16 points and a net run rate of + 0.129.



Tamim Iqbal was the top run-scorer for Dhaka Platoon in the group stage with 393 runs from 11 matches at an average of 43. He has been slightly on the slower side with the strike rate of 111, but has made up for it with consistent performances.



Among the bowlers, Mahedi Hasan and Wahab Riaz have done well with 11 and 10 wickets respectively. Both have bowled at an economy of under 7 which has served the team well in batting-friendly conditions.



Imrul Kayes is the top run-scorer for Chattogram Challengers with 405 runs from 11 matches at an average of close 60. He has struck at over 130 and has scored four half-centuries, with the best of unbeaten 67. Chadwick Walton is next with 299 runs.



Mehedi Hasan Rana is not only the highest wicket-taker for Chattogram Challengers but the third-highest in the tournament with 17 scalps from 8 innings. He has best match figures of 4/23 and an economy of 6.96. Rubel Hossain has also picked up 16 scalps.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Dhaka Platoon - Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mominul Haque, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Jaker Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Hasan Mahmud



Chattogram Challengers - Chris Gayle, Junaid Siddique, Imrul Kayes, Chadwick Walton, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Liam Plunkett, Rayad Emrit, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Ziaur Rahman

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Dhaka Platoon

Who will win? – Chattogram Challengers

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Tamim Iqbal (Dhaka Platoon), Chadwick Walton (Chattogram Challengers)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Mahedi Hasan (Dhaka Platoon), Rubel Hossain (Chattogram Challengers)

Most Sixes – Tamim Iqbal (Dhaka Platoon), Chadwick Walton (Chattogram Challengers)

Player of the Match – Chadwick Walton

Team Scores Batting first – Dhaka Platoon 170+, Chattogram Challengers 175+

Match Handicap Chattogram Challengers



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

