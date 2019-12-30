Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Rajshahi Royals v Rangpur Rangers

The 28th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will be played between Rajshahi Royals and Rangpur Rangers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Rangpur Rangers are languishing at the bottom of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 points table after 6 games. The team has won only one and lost 5 of their matches. They have only two points and net run rate of -1.935.



The Rangers will take on Rajshahi Royals who have had a brilliant campaign with 5 wins and one loss out of their 6 games. The Royals have 10 points and an impressive net run rate of + 1.269.



Mohammad Naim has been the highest run-scorer for Rangpur Rangers with 176 runs from 6 innings at an average of almost 30. He has struck at close to 130 and has the best of 78. Naim has got some support from Lewis Gregory who has scored 164 runs at 32.80 and has a strike rate of over 150.



Among the bowlers, Mustafizur Rahman and all-rounder Gregory lead the table with 9 and 8 wickets respectively.



Shoaib Malik is the top run-scorer for Rajshahi Royals with 217 runs from 6 innings at an average of close to 55. He has struck at over 135 and has the best of 87. Liton Das and Afif Hossain have also scored 211 and 190 runs respectively.



Andre Russell has picked up 10 scalps for the Royals from just 6 innings.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Rajshahi Royals - Liton Das (wk), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (c), Alok Kapali, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam



Rangpur Rangers - Shane Watson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Jahurul Islam (wk), Lewis Gregory, Cameron Delport, Mustafizur Rahman, Shadman Islam, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, Mukidul Islam, Mohammad Naim

Who will win the toss? - Rajshahi Royals

Who will win? – Rajshahi Royals

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Liton Das (Rajshahi Royals), Shane Watson (Rangpur Rangers)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Andre Russell (Rajshahi Royals), Lewis Gregory (Rangpur Rangers)

Most Sixes – Andre Russell (Rajshahi Royals), Lewis Gregory (Rangpur Rangers)

Player of the Match – Liton Das

Team Scores Batting first – Rajshahi Royals 170+, Rangpur Rangers 165+

Match Handicap Rajshahi Royals



