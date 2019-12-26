 

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 - Central Districts v Wellington

by Alastair Symondson & Cricket World  Thursday 26 December 2019

James Neesham
©Reuters
 

The 12th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Central Districts and Wellington at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Central Districts are comfortably perched at the top of the Super Smash 2019-20 points table with two wins and one loss from four games. One of their matches ended without a result which is why the Districts have 10 points and a net run rate of + 1.521.

The Districts will take on Wellington who are with two wins and one loss from three games. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of - 0.188.

Skipper Tom Bruce has scored the most runs for Central Districts with 135 runs from four innings. He has an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of close to 150. Dane Cleaver and George Worker are the other players to cross the 100-run mark.

Ajaz Patel is not only the top wicket-taker for the Districts but the entire tournament with 9 scalps from 4 matches. All-rounder Kieran Noema-Barnett is just behind him with 8 wickets.

Michael Pollard has scored 129 runs from just 3 innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of close to 150. Jimmy Neesham has also chipped in with 90 runs from 3 innings .

Neesham has also picked up 4 wickets while Jeetan Patel is the top wicket-taker for the team with 5 scalps from 2 games, including best match figures of 3/16.

Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:

Central - Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson

Wellington - Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway (wk), Malcolm Nofal, Michael Pollard, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Gibson, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek, 

 

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Wellington Firebirds

Who will win? – Central

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Tom Bruce (Central), Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Kieran Noema-Barnett  (Central),  Jimmy Neesham (Wellington Firebirds)

Most Sixes – Kieran Noema-Barnett  (Central), Hamish Bennett (Wellington Firebirds)

Player of the Match –  Kieran Noema-Barnett 

Team Scores Batting first – Central 190+, Wellington Firebirds 175+

Match Handicap Central

Live Cricket Streaming Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 - bet365's live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+)  Live Cricket Streaming from bet365 requires a funded account or for customers to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Geo-restrictions apply.

*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

© Cricket World 2019


Mohammad Amir

Online Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Khulna Tigers v Rangpur Rangers

26 December 2019
Rashid Khan

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction KFC Big Bash League 2019-20 - Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers

26 December 2019
Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions – 2nd Test Australia v New Zealand

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions – 2nd Test Australia v New Zealand

25 December 2019
Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions – 1st Test South Africa v England

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions – 1st Test South Africa v England

25 December 2019
Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions KFC Big Bash League – Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions KFC Big Bash League – Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers

25 December 2019
Canterbury beat Central Districts by 30 runs in Dream11 Super Smash

Canterbury beat Central Districts by 30 runs in Dream11 Super Smash

24 December 2019
Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Dhaka Platoon v Sylhet Thunder

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Dhaka Platoon v Sylhet Thunder

23 December 2019
Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Cumilla Warriors v Rajshahi Royals

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Cumilla Warriors v Rajshahi Royals

23 December 2019
 
 
 
 