Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 - Central Districts v Wellington

James Neesham ©Reuters

The 12th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Central Districts and Wellington at the Pukekura Park, New Plymouth.

Central Districts are comfortably perched at the top of the Super Smash 2019-20 points table with two wins and one loss from four games. One of their matches ended without a result which is why the Districts have 10 points and a net run rate of + 1.521.

The Districts will take on Wellington who are with two wins and one loss from three games. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of - 0.188.



Skipper Tom Bruce has scored the most runs for Central Districts with 135 runs from four innings. He has an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of close to 150. Dane Cleaver and George Worker are the other players to cross the 100-run mark.



Ajaz Patel is not only the top wicket-taker for the Districts but the entire tournament with 9 scalps from 4 matches. All-rounder Kieran Noema-Barnett is just behind him with 8 wickets.



Michael Pollard has scored 129 runs from just 3 innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of close to 150. Jimmy Neesham has also chipped in with 90 runs from 3 innings .



Neesham has also picked up 4 wickets while Jeetan Patel is the top wicket-taker for the team with 5 scalps from 2 games, including best match figures of 3/16.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Central - Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, George Worker, Ben Wheeler, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), Ajaz Patel, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Ryan Watson



Wellington - Michael Bracewell (c), Devon Conway (wk), Malcolm Nofal, Michael Pollard, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Jamie Gibson, Ollie Newton, Hamish Bennett, Logan van Beek,

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Wellington Firebirds

Who will win? – Central

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Tom Bruce (Central), Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Kieran Noema-Barnett (Central), Jimmy Neesham (Wellington Firebirds)

Most Sixes – Kieran Noema-Barnett (Central), Hamish Bennett (Wellington Firebirds)

Player of the Match – Kieran Noema-Barnett

Team Scores Batting first – Central 190+, Wellington Firebirds 175+

Match Handicap Central



Live Cricket Streaming Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 - bet365's live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+) Live Cricket Streaming from bet365 requires a funded account or for customers to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Geo-restrictions apply.



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

