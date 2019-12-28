Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Dream11 Super Smash 2019-20 - Northern Knights v Otago

The 14th match of the Super Smash 2019-20 will be played between Northern Knights and Otago at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra.



Northern Knights are placed at the second last spot in the Super Smash 2019-20 points table with one win and two losses from 4 games. One of their matches was washed out which is why the Knights have six points and a net run rate of -2.250.



They will be up against Otago who find themselves at the second spot with two wins and one loss from 4 matches. One of those games was also rained off and the team has 10 points with a net run rate of + 0.917.



Tim Seifert has scored the most runs for Northern Districts with 99 runs from 2 innings at an average of 49.50. He has struck at 150 and has the best of 75. Brett Hampton, Anton Devcich and Joe Carter have also chipped in.



Among the bowlers, Anurag Verma, BG Randell and Daryl Mitchell have created the most impact.



Neil Broom has scored just two shy of 200 runs from 4 innings at an average of almost 50 and a strike rate of over 150. NF Kelly has scored 141 runs from 4 innings at an average of 47 and a strike rate of close to 142. He has the best of 85.



Nathan Smith is their top bowler with 7 wickets from 3 innings, including a 5-wicket haul



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Northern Knights - Daniel Flynn, Dean Brownlie (c), Joe Carter, Ish Sodhi, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Hampton, Anurag Verma, Peter Bocock (wk), Matthew Fisher



Otago - Hamish Rutherford, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Dean Foxcroft, Nathan G Smith, Max Chu (wk), Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (c), Michael Rae

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Otago

Who will win? – Otago

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Joe Carter (Northern Knights), Neil Broom (Otago)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Anurag Verma (Northern Knights), Nathan G Smith (Otago)

Most Sixes – Joe Carter (Northern Knights), Hamish Rutherford (Otago)

Player of the Match – Neil Broom

Team Scores Batting first – Northern Knights 170+, Otago 185+

Match Handicap Otago



