Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction KFC Big Bash League 2019-20 - Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers

Rashid Khan ©Reuters

The 13th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 will be played between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

The most talked about piece of news for the match between Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers is that the Stars have dropped Haris Rauf from their squad with Dale Steyn having fully recovered from the slight shoulder niggle that he picked up in this year's MSL.

This comes despite Rauf currently leading the wickets tally in Big Bash League 2019-20 with 7 scalps from just two innings. The Pakistan pacer picked up a 5-wicket haul in the last match but will sit on the bench for this one.



Rauf's team Melbourne Stars is placed at the second spot in this year's points table with wins in both of their games. The Stars have 4 points and a net run rate of + 1.850.



They will take on Adelaide Strikers who are a couple of notches below them with one win from two matches. One of their games could not be completed which is why the team has three points and a net run rate of +0.833.



Jake Weatherald with a knock of 83 the other day is Adelaide Strikers' top scorer, well complemented by skipper Alex Carey. Afghanistan leggie Rashid Khan has picked up the most wickets for the Strikers.



Apart from Rauf, Adam Zampa has bowled well for Melbourne Stars while Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell have been their top run-scorers.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Melbourne Stars - Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell (c), Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Dale Steyn, Sandeep Lamichhane



Adelaide Strikers - Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Jake Lehmann, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c, wk), Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Nick Winter, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Adelaide Strikers

Who will win? – Melbourne Stars

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers), Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers), Adam Zampa (Melbourne Stars)

Most Sixes – Jake Weatherald (Adelaide Strikers), Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Stars)

Player of the Match – Glenn Maxwell

Team Scores Batting first – Adelaide Strikers 170+, Melbourne Stars 185+

Match Handicap Melbourne Stars



Live Cricket Streaming KFC Big Bash League 2019-20 - bet365's live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+) Live Cricket Streaming from bet365 requires a funded account or for customers to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Geo-restrictions apply.



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

© Cricket World 2019