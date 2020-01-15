Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction KFC Big Bash League 2019-20 - Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes

KFC Big Bash League 2019-20 - Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes ©BBL

The 39th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently placed at the second last spot in the Big Bash League 2019-20 points table with 3 wins and 6 losses from 9 matches. The Hurricanes have 6 points and a net run rate of - 0.896.

They will take on Sydney Sixers who are placed at the second spot in the points table with 6 wins and 3 losses from 9 matches. The Sixers have 12 points and a net run rate of - 0.003.



D Arcy Short is the top run-scorer for Hobart Hurricanes, but he will be unavailable due to his inclusion for the ODI tour of India. Matthew Wade will open the innings in his place, who is now free after the Test series against New Zealand.



Riley Meredith has picked up 10 wickets for Hobart Hurricanes from 6 innings. But, an injury has ruled him out of the tournament. In his absence, James Faulkner and Qais Ahmad will shoulder the Hurricanes' bowling attack.



Wicketkeeper Josh Philippe has scored 270 runs from 9 innings for Sydney Sixers. He has an average of close to 40 and a strike rate of almost 130.



With Sean Abbott injured, Tom Curran is the top bowler for Sydney Sixers with 14 wickets from 9 innings.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Sydney Sixers - Josh Hazlewood, James Vince, Jackson Bird, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Justin Avendano



Hobart Hurricanes - Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c), Ben McDermott (wk), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Sydney Sixers

Who will win? – Sydney Sixers

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes), Josh Philippe (Sydney Sixers)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Qais Ahmad (Hobart Hurricanes), Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers)

Most Sixes – Matthew Wade (Hobart Hurricanes), Daniel Hughes (Sydney Sixers)

Player of the Match – Josh Philippe

Team Scores Batting first – Hobart Hurricanes 160+, Sydney Sixers 175+

Match Handicap Sydney Sixers



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

