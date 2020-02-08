Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Momentum One Day Cup 2020 - Dolphins v Cape Cobras

Keshav Maharaj ©CSA

The 8th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 will be played between Dolphins and Cape Cobras at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg.

Dolphins got off to a winning start with a 94-run victory against Knights in the second match of the Momentum one-day Cup 2020. They next took on defending champions Titans and won by 5 wickets in a game that was affected by rain with the match curtailed to 39 overs per side.

The Dolphins' bowling unit had an all-round display with Robbie Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Okuhle Cele and Imran Tahir picking up one wicket each. Frylinck and akipper Keshav Maharaj were the most economical and conceded runs at less than 5.5 RPO.



It was courtesy of opener Grant Roelofsen that Dolphins chased down the total in the last over. The wicketkeeper played an unbeaten 147-run knock off just 113 deliveries and ensured a Dolphins win. Khaya Zondo also made a quick-fire 39 off 25 deliveries at a strike rate of over 150.



Cape Cobras won their first match of the season against Warriors by 31 runs but suffered a 49-run defeat against Lions in their next match.



In that game, Rory Kleinveldt and George Linde were the highest wicket-takers while Zubayr Hamza and George Linde notched up half-centuries.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Dolphins - Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj (c), Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Okuhle Cele



Cape Cobras - Pieter Malan, Hanno Kotze (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt (c), Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini

mpu-2]Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Dolphins

Who will win? – Dolphins

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Pieter Malan (Cobras), Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Rory Kleinveldt (Cobras), Imran Tahir (Dolphins)

Most Sixes – Zubayr Hamza (Cobras), Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins)

Player of the Match – Grant Roelofsen

Team Scores Batting first – Cobras 275+, Dolphins 290+

Match Handicap Dolphins



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

© Cricket World 2020