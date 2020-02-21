Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Momentum One Day Cup 2020 - Knights v Cape Cobras

Dane Paterson ©Reuters

The 15th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 will be played between Knights and Cape Cobras at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

Cape Cobras are placed at the fifth spot in the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 points table with two wins and four losses from six matches, with a net run rate of - 0.469.

They will face Knights who lost three of their four matches by big margins while another was washed out. As a result, they are placed at the bottom of the points table with two points and a net run rate of -2.036.

Knights' skipper Wandile Makwetu has scored the most runs for them at an average of close to 30 and is expected to be their top-scorer again.

Tshepo Ntuli has picked up five wickets for the team from three innings while Shadley van Schalkwyk and Shaun von Berg have also chipped in with four and five wickets respectively.

Zubayr Hamza is the top run-scorer for Cape Cobras with 461 runs from six innings at an average of 75+ and a strike rate of over 100. He has scored two centuries and two half-centuries and has the best of 156.

Pieter Malan is behind Hamza with 255 runs from six matches at an average of 40+. He has one century, one half-century and the best of 106.

Among the bowlers, Thando Ntini has picked up 12 wickets from six innings at an average of 22 and an economy of under 6. Thando has best match figures of 4/36.

Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:

Knights - Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Obus Pienaar, Wandile Makwetu (c & wk), Shaun von Berg, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ottniel Baartman, Mbulelo Budaza, Tshepo Ntuli

Cape Cobras - Pieter Malan, Hanno Kotze (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, George Linde, Rory Kleinveldt, Dane Piedt (c), Dane Paterson, Thando Ntini