Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Momentum One Day Cup 2020 - Lions v Dolphins

The 28th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 will be played between Dolphins and Lions at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.



Both teams are already through to the semis. The battle in their last league game would be to end on top of the pile.



Dolphins are placed at the top of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 points table with 7 wins and 2 losses from 9 games. Dolphins have 30 points and a net run rate of + 0.799.



They will take on Lions who are placed just below them with wins from 5 of their 9 games. There victories have brought them 24 points and a net run rate of + 0.396.



Ryan Rickelton is currently leading the Lions' run charts with 477 runs at an average of 53. He has made his runs at a strike rate of close to 90 and has scored one century and two half-centuries, with the best of 157.



Aaron Phangiso is their leading bowler with 16 wickets from 9 matches, including best match figures of 4/30.



Dolphins' wicketkeeper-batsman Grant Roelofsen is the league's second-highest scorer with 517 runs from 9 innings at an average of 65. He has scored his runs at a strike rate of close 100 with one century and four half-centuries with the best of 147*. Sarel Erwee has also breached the 300-run mark.



Robbie Frylinck is their top wicket-taker with 12 wickets from nine matches. Frylinck has bowled with an economy of 4.23.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Lions - Aaron Phangiso (c), Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Johannes Diseko, Bjorn Fortuin, Ayavuya Myoli, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Eldred Hawken, Wihan Lubbe, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter



Dolphins - Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Grant Roelofsen (wk)

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Lions

Who will win? – Dolphins

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Aaron Phangiso (Lions), Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins)

Most Sixes – Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins)

Player of the Match – Grant Roelofsen

Team Scores Batting first – Lions 265+, Dolphins 280+

Match Handicap Dolphins



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

