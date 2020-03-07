Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Momentum One Day Cup 2020 - Warriors v Dolphins

The 24th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 will be played between Warriors and Dolphins at the Buffalo Park in East London.



Warriors are placed at the 3rd spot in the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 points table with 3 wins and 4 losses from 6 games. The team has 15 points and a net run rate of - 0.128.



They will face Dolphins who are placed at the top of the pile with 7 wins and one loss from 8 games. Dolphins have 30 points and a net run rate of + 0.943.



Dolphins' wicketkeeper-batsman Grant Roelofsen is the league's second-highest scorer with 467 runs from 8 innings at an average of 65+. He has scored his runs at a strike rate of over 100 with one century and three half-centuries. The gloveman has the best of 147*. Sarel Erwee has also breached the 300-run mark.



Keshav Maharaj, who is currently busy in the series against Australia, is the top wicket-taker of the tournament with 13 wickets. Robbie Frylinck has bagged 10 wickets and will be their top bowler.



EM Moore has scored the most runs for Warriors with 294 runs from 5 innings at an average of close to 60 and a strike rate of 83. He has scored two centuries and has the best of 107. Ngoepe and Yaseen Vallie have also contributed well.



Stephan Tait is the top wicket-taker for Warriors with 10 wickets. Tait has best match figures of 3/27 and has bowled at a brilliant economy of under 5.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Warriors - Andrew Birch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Yaseen Vallie, Lesiba Ngoepe, Edward Moore (c), Sisanda Magala, Matthew Breetzke, Jade de Klerk, Marco Marais, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Stephan Tait



Dolphins - Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen, Keshav Maharaj (c), Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Daryn Dupavillon, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Okuhle Cele, Grant Roelofsen (wk)

