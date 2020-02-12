Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Momentum One Day Cup 2020 - Warriors v Lions

St George's Park in Port Elizabeth ©Reuters

The 10th match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 will be played between Warriors and Lions at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

Warriors are placed at the second spot in the Momentum One Day Cup 2020 points table with one win and two losses from three games. The team has five points and a net run rate of - 0.306.

They will take on Lions who are comfortably placed at the top of the pile with wins from both their games. There victories have been convincing which is why the team has a net run rate of + 1.220 and 9 points.

Rudi Second has scored the most runs for Warriors with 129 runs from 3 innings at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 85. He has scored two half-centuries and has the best of 66.

Skipper Yaseen Vallie is just behind him with 127 runs from three matches at an average of close to 65 and a strike rate of almost 100. He has the best of 90*.

Dyllan Matthews is the top wicket-taker for Warriors with 6 wickets from 3 games at an average of 23 and an economy of 6.27. Matthews has best match figures of 3/39.

Lions' Ryan Rickelton is currently leading the run charts with 249 runs at an average of 124.50. He has made his runs at a strike rate of over 100 and has scored one century and one half-century, with the best of 157.

Eldred Hawken is their leading bowler with five wickets from two matches, including best match figures of 3/40.

The match is being played St George's Park in Port Elizabeth and is sure to be a hard fought contest between the two sides, with plenty of action throughout the game.

It is always good to do your research and to find out the best odds and you can check out the casinobetting.live/in cricket getting guide: https://casinobetting.live/in/cricket-betting/

Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:

Lions - Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Nicky van den Bergh (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Delano Potgieter, Nono Pongolo, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso (c), Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko

Warriors - Matthew Breetzke, Gihahn Cloete, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie (c), Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Sisanda Magala, Dyllan Matthews, Andrew Birch, Stephan Tait

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Lions

Who will win? – Lions

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Yaseen Vallie (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Dyllan Matthews (Warriors), Eldred Hawken (Lions)

Most Sixes – Rudi Second (Warriors), Ryan Rickelton (Lions)

Player of the Match – Ryan Rickelton

Team Scores Batting first – Warriors 275+, Lions 290+

Match Handicap Lions

Live Cricket Streaming Momentum One Day Cup 2020 - bet365's live cricket streaming page which enables you to watch live cricket. (BeGambleAware 18+) Live Cricket Streaming from bet365 requires a funded account or for customers to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Geo-restrictions apply.

*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

© Cricket World 2020