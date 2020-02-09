Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction - New Zealand v India 3rd ODI

New Zealand v India 3rd ODI

The 3rd and the final match of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and India will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

India have been complacent in the ODI series after whitewashing the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is and they have had to pay the price by losing the series. While it were the Indian bowlers who lost them the game in the first match, the Indian batsmen led to the team's downfall the last time around.

Despite a below-par total to chanse, the Indian batsmen looked in a hurry and played some atrocious shots. Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal may have got good balls but the way KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Kedar Jadhav threw their wickets away, it was the main reason why despite the lower order fightback from India, they lost the game.



The Indian bowling, though, was quite decent and looked in with a shout of folding up the Kiwis under 220 at one point.



For New Zealand, debutante Kyle Jamieson showed his all-round class and was assisted well by Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett with the ball.



With all three of Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn and Tim Southee ill, it would be interesting to see who they pick for this game. There is also a possibility of the Kiwi management having to add another player to the squad at the last moment.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee/Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett



India - Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - India

Who will win? – India

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Mayank Agarwal (India), Tom Latham (New Zealand)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Yuzvendra Chahal (India), Hamish Bennett (New Zealand)

Most Sixes – Shreyas Iyer (India), Martin Guptill (New Zealand)

Player of the Match – Mayank Agarwal

Team Scores Batting first – India 300+, New Zealand 290+

Match Handicap India



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

Cricket World 2020