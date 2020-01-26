Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction - Pakistan v Bangladesh 3rd T20I

Match Prediction - Pakistan v Bangladesh 3rd T20I ©CWM

The 3rd and the last match of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Despite good batting conditions on offer in the 2nd T20I, the Bangladesh batting failed to take advantage. After losing Mohammad Naim quite early, they suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to 41-3 within eight overs.



Despite opener Tamim Iqbal staying at the crease till the 18th over, regular wickets did not allow them to accelerate. The opener did his job decently well but got run out for the second time in the series for a well-made 53-ball 65.



However, there was no final flourish which is why Bangladesh fell short of the par score on a pitch way better for batting than in the last game. A strip similar to the second match is expected for this game.



As far as the team changes go, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rubel Hossain and uncapped Hasan Mahmud are slated to come in for Soumya Sarkar, Shafiul Islam and Mustafizur Rahman.



For Pakistan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi are expected to make way for Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa and Khushdil Shah.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Pakistan - Ahsan Ali, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Amad Butt, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Hasnain



Bangladesh - Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Pakistan

Who will win? – Pakistan

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh)

Most Sixes – Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), Mohammad Naim (Bangladesh)

Player of the Match – Shoaib Malik

Team Scores Batting first – Pakistan 165+, Bangladesh 140+

Match Handicap Pakistan



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

