Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction PSL 2020 22nd match - Islamabad United v Multan Sultans ©PCB

The 22nd match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United are placed at the 2nd spot in the Pakistan Super League 2020 points table with 3 wins and 3 losses from 7 games. The team has 7 points and a net run rate of + 0.566.

They will take on Multan Sultans who are placed at the top of the Pakistan Super League 2020 points table with 4 wins and one loss from 6 games. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of + 1.415.



Rilee Rossouw is the top scorer for Multan Sultans with 189 runs from six matches. He has the best of 100*. Shan Masood has also scored 183 runs from 6 innings at a strike rate of 125+.



Veteran leggie Imran Tahir has picked up 8 wickets from 5 innings for the Sultans. Sohail Tanvir has bagged 7 wickets from 5 innings with the best of 4/13.



Luke Ronchi is the top run-scorer for Islamabad United with 242 runs from 6 matches at an average of close to 50 and a strike rate of 150 +. He has been assisted by Colin Munro who has scored 171 from 6 matches, with the best of 87*.



Among the bowlers, Faheem Ashraf has picked up 7 wickets from 5 matches. Muhammad Musa and Amad Butt have also been good.

Let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams:



Islamabad United - Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi (wk), Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Musa, Rizwan Hussain, Ahmed Safi Abdullah



Multan Sultans - Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Islamabad United

Who will win? – Islamabad United

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans), Luke Ronchi (Islamabad United)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Imran Tahir (Multan Sultans), Faheem Ashraf (Islamabad United)

Most Sixes – Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans), Colin Munro (Islamabad United)

Player of the Match – Luke Ronchi

Team Scores Batting first – Multan Sultans 170+, Islamabad United 185+

Match Handicap Islamabad United



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

