Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction PSL 2020 23rd match - Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings

Match Prediction PSL 2020 23rd match - Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings ©PSL

The 23rd match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars are placed at the bottom of the Pakistan Super League 2020 points table with losses in 4 of their 5 games. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of - 1.006.



They will take on Karachi Kings who are placed at the 4th spot with 3 wins and 2 losses from 5 games. Kings have 7 points and a net run rate of - 0.196.



Mohammad Hafeez is the top-scorer for Lahore Qalandars with 123 runs and a strike rate of close to 130. He has the best of 98*. Samit Patel and Ben Dunk, after their heroics in the last game, have also scored 121 each.



Dilbar Hussain and Shaheen Shah Afridi have picked up 6 wickets each from 4 innings for the Qalandars. Both have bagged a 4-fer each.



Babar Azam has scored the most runs for Karachi Kings with 187 runs at an average of 45+. Alex Hales is next with 159 runs at almost 40.



Among the bowlers, Amir has been good with the best of 4/25 while conceding runs at under 8. He has picked up 9 wickets and has formed a good pair with Chris Jordan who also has 7 scalps with an economy rate of 8.80.



Let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams:



Karachi Kings - Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (c), Chris Jordan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan



Lahore Qalandars - Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Dane Vilas (wk), David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Salman Irshad, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Karachi Kings

Who will win? – Karachi Kings

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Babar Azam (Karachi Kings), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Mohammad Amir (Karachi Kings), Shaheen Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

Most Sixes – Alex Hales (Karachi Kings), Chris Lynn (Lahore Qalandars)

Player of the Match – Babar Azam

Team Scores Batting first – Karachi Kings 180+, Lahore Qalandars 160+

Match Handicap Karachi Kings



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

