Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction PSL 2020 27th match - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2020 27th match - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi ©PCB

The 27th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.



While Multan Sultans have already qualified for the playoffs, Zalmi would want to book their berth with a win as well.



Multan Sultans are placed at the top of the Pakistan Super League 2020 points table with 5 wins and one loss from 8 games. The team has 12 points and a net run rate of + 1.547.



They will take on Peshawar Zalmi who are placed just below them with 4 wins and 4 losses from 9 games. Zalmi have 9 points but a slightly better net run rate of - 0.048.



Rilee Rossouw is the top-scorer for Multan Sultans with 189 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of over 150. He has the best of 100*. Shan Masood is behind him with an average of 30 and a strike rate of 125+.



Imran Tahir has picked up 10 wickets from 6 innings for the Sultans, including the best of 3/28.



Since his scintillating 101-run knock, Kamran Akmal has held strong at the top of the batting charts for Peshawar with 249 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of close to 170. Haider Ali is the next best for the team with the best of 69.



Among the bowlers, Wahab Riaz has picked up 10 wickets while conceding runs at 8.44. Returning from injury, Hasan Ali has also picked 7 wickets from 8 games.



Let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams:



Peshawar Zalmi - Kamran Akmal (wk), Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Lewis Gregory, Carlos Brathwaite, Wahab Riaz (c), Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah, Rahat Ali



Multan Sultans - Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Peshawar Zalmi

Who will win? – Peshawar Zalmi

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans), Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Mohammad Ilyas (Multan Sultans), Wahab Riaz (Peshawar Zalmi)

Most Sixes – James Vince (Multan Sultans), Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi)

Player of the Match – Kamran Akmal

Team Scores Batting first – Multan Sultans 170+, Peshawar Zalmi 175+

Match Handicap Peshawar Zalmi



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

