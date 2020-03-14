Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction PSL 2020 29th match - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans

The 29th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars are placed at the 4th spot in the Pakistan Super League 2020 points table with losses in 5 of their 8 games. The team though has recovered well and has 8 points and a net run rate of - 0.175.

Multan Sultans are sitting at the top of the pile with 6 wins and one loss from 9 games. The team has 14 points and a net run rate of + 1.307.



Shan Masood is the top-scorer for Multan Sultans with 211 runs at an average of 30+ and a strike rate of over 125. He has the best of 61. Rilee Rossouw is behind him with an average of 47 and a strike rate of 150+.



Sohail Tanvir has 10 scalps for the Sultans. Imran Tahir has picked up 10 wickets from o7 innings for the Sultans, including the best of 3/28.



Ben Dunk is the top-scorer for Lahore Qalandars with 266 runs at a strike rate of almost 190. He has the best of 99*. Mohammad Hafeez has also added 217 at 35+.



Shaheen Shah Afridi and Samit Patel have picked up 11 and 9 wickets respectively. Both have bagged a 4-fer each.



Let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams:



Multan Sultans - Sohail Tanvir, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Bilawal Bhatti, Shan Masood (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)



Lahore Qalandars - Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Chris Lynn, Dane Vilas (wk), David Wiese, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Akhtar (c), Salman Irshad, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain

Who will win the toss? - Multan Sultans

Who will win? – Lahore Qalandars

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars), Shan Masood (Multan Sultans)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars), Sohail Tanvir (Multan Sultans)

Most Sixes – Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars), Shan Masood (Multan Sultans)

Player of the Match – Mohammad Hafeez

Team Scores Batting first – Lahore Qalandars 165+, Multan Sultans 150+

Match Handicap Lahore Qalandars



