Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction PSL 2020 6th match - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

The 6th match of the Pakistan Super League 2020 will be played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On a good batting surface at their home ground at the National Stadium in Karachi, Karachi Kings were right on the money in their opening fixture of the Pakistan Super league 2020 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Babar Azam, who came out to open the batting, was looking in great nick before he was run out for 78. Sharjeel Khan, coming back from his fixing ban, looked good during his short stay at the crease.



All-rounder and skipper Imad Wasim was the enforcer towards the end and brought up a half-century off just 30 deliveries. The Kings bowlers did not do a great job but did enough to keep the the opposition batsmen 10 short of the target.



Umaid Asif was their most impressive bowler with figures of 4-23-2. Chris Jordan also picked up two wickets but conceded 39 runs from his four overs.



Quetta Gladiators got their campaign off to a winning start with a 3-wicket victory against Islamabad United in the opening fixture of the tournament.



Tearaway Mohammad Hasnain stood out for the Gladiators with the ball, picking up 4 wickets while conceding just 25 runs off his 4 overs. All-rounder Ben Cutting and Sohail Khan also shared 5 wickets between them.



The Gladiators did not get off to a great start with them tottering at 26/3 within the first five overs. It was the explosive half-century from Azam Khan which pushed them ahead of the required run rate.



Breezy 20s from Mohammad Nawaz and Ben Cutting then took the team to a 3-wicket victory with 9 balls to spare.



Let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams:



Quetta Gladiators - Shane Watson, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Sohail Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan, Abdul Nasir



Karachi Kings - Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Arshad Iqbal

Who will win the toss? - Karachi Kings

Who will win? – Karachi Kings

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Shane Watson (Quetta Gladiators), Babar Azam (Karachi Kings)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Mohammad Hasnain (Quetta Gladiators), Umaid Asif (Karachi Kings)

Most Sixes – Shane Watson (Quetta Gladiators), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings)

Player of the Match – Babar Azam

Team Scores Batting first – Quetta Gladiators 170+, Karachi Kings 185+

Match Handicap Karachi Kings



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

