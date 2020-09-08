Cricket Ireland nets partnership extension with Tildenet

©Cricket Ireland

Cricket Ireland today announced that long-term business partner, Tildenet, has agreed a further 12-month extension on its relationship as the Official Nets and Covers Supplier to Cricket Ireland.

The UK-based company has been a supplier to Cricket Ireland since 2012, not only providing netting and cover solutions for a number of cricket grounds, but they have also contributed to the design and netting supplies of the Cricket Ireland High Performance Centre in Dublin.

Joe Downey, Chairman of Tildenet, said:

“Tildenet is proud to be a long-term partner of Cricket Ireland, having been with the organisation as it has progressed from Associate Member to Full Member of the ICC. To be able to contribute to this growth and achievement is certainly one of the key reasons why, almost a decade later, our relationship endures and we had no hesitation in extending for a further 12 months.”

“As a business, we are particularly keen to support the development of grassroots cricket and the international talent pathway – and this is recognised through our involvement in the construction of the High Performance Centre - which will help provide current and next generation skills – and also being the title sponsor of the Tildenet Club of the Year at the annual Irish Cricket Awards.”

“We are greatly encouraged to see new, young talent progressing to represent our senior international teams, and given the performances of some of the younger players in the last game against England, that policy appears to be working!”

“Tildenet’s supply of best-in-class netting solutions to the High Performance Centre, Provincial Unions and a range of Irish clubs is an area of our business that we hold in high esteem, and to recognise our contribution in Irish cricket’s growth over the last decade is pleasing for both myself and my staff.”

Dennis Cousins, Commercial Director for Cricket Ireland, said:

“Joe and his team have been great partners since 2012 and we are pleased that, despite the challenging times we are all living through, their commitment to supporting Irish cricket in unwavering.”

“The quality of Tildenet’s supplies and service are just a few reasons why this relationship works well, and their support for grassroots and the talent pathway is helping to nurture and grow the green shoots of talent we see emerging on the world stage.”

Tildenet has extensive experience supplying to the industrial, horticultural, sporting, gardenware and fencing industries – exporting to over 100 countries. In the sporting arena, it has a strong reputation for quality products that improve facilities within the sporting sector. Our well developed product range includes; outdoor and indoor cricket practice nets, mobile sight screens, rain covers, frost protection for football and rugby stadiums, golf driving range and course equipment.