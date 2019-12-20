Cricket Match Prediction KFC Big Bash League 2019-20 - Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades

The 7th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 will be played between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

Perth Scorchers were part of the second match of the Big Bash League 2019-20 and lost the game against Sydney Sixers by 8 wickets. The team batted first and was bowled out for a below par total.

Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green were their major contributors with the bat. No bowler apart from Chris Jordan could make any impact with the ball as the team conceded the runs with 5 overs remaining. This has also impacted their net run rate adversely.



The Scorchers will be up against Melbourne Renegades who also lost their first match of the season. The Renegades took on Sydney Thunder and put on a decent 169 runs on the board.



This came courtesy of a 55-run opening partnership between wicketkeeper Sam Harper and skipper Aaron Finch. Shaun Marsh also made a good-looking 42.



Figures of 4-26-2 from Harry Gurney and some economical bowling from Kane Richardson ensured that the match went to the last over but the Renegades could not close it out.



The Scorchers do have Mitchell Marsh, Chris Jordan, Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson in their ranks but with the quality of Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Daniel Christian and Kane Richardson, the Renegades are expected to win this game.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Perth Scorchers - Mitchell Marsh (c), Chris Jordan, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green



Melbourne Renegades - Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Tom Cooper, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Melbourne Renegades

Who will win? – Melbourne Renegades

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Shaun Marsh (Melbourne Renegades), Josh Inglis (Perth Scorchers)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Kane Richardson (Melbourne Renegades), Chris Jordan (Perth Scorchers)

Most Sixes – Aaron Finch (Melbourne Renegades), Josh Inglis (Perth Scorchers)

Player of the Match – Aaron Finch

Team Scores Batting first – Melbourne Renegades 180+, Perth Scorchers 170+

Match Handicap Melbourne Renegades



