Cricket Match Predictions: National T20 Cup 2020 - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh - 2nd Semi-Final

The 2nd Semi-Final match of the National T20 Cup 2020 will be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

Sindh finished the group stage at the 3rd spot in the National T20 Cup 2020 leaderboard with 5 wins and 5 losses from 10 matches.



Khurram Manzoor is the top scorer for Sindh with 334 runs at a strike rate of 136 with 41 boundaries and 8 sixes. Azam Khan has also scored 268 runs.



Sohail Khan is the best bowler for the side with 15 wickets and the best of 3/24. Anwar Ali has also picked up 13 wickets.



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were placed at the 2nd spot in the National T20 Cup 2020 pile at the end of the round robin stage with wins in 5 of their 10 matches.



Mohammad Rizwan is their top run scorer and has made 297 runs at a strike rate of 132, with 29 fours and 12 sixes. Fakhar Zaman has also made 296 runs and has batted at a strike rate of 137.



Shaheen Shah Afridi is the top wicket-taker for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 16 wickets. Wahab Riaz has 12 wickets and has conceded runs at 8.68 RPO.





Let's have a look at the squads of both teams:



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Junaid Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.



Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* - PrePlay





Who will win the toss? - Sindh

Who will win? – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khurram Manzoor (Sindh)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sohail Khan (Sindh)

Most Sixes – Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khurram Manzoor (Sindh)

Man of the Match – Fakhar Zaman



Team Scores Batting first – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 190+, Sindh 180+

Match Handicap Khyber Pakhtunkhwa





*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.



