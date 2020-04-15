 
Covid-19 - All You Need to Know - Useful Links and Resource Centres Around the World

CWC 2019 Recap: Tigers stun West Indies with World Cup's second-highest chase

by Cricket World  Wednesday 15 April 2020

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar celebrates
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar celebrates
©Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
 

A Cricket World series, CWC 2019 Recap looks at all the high-octane encounters from the last year's ODI World Cup: from Jofra Archer's bouncers to Rohit Sharma's hundreds and from Mitchell Starc's yorkers to Virat Kohli's antics.

 

Match Summary 

West Indies 321 - 8 (50 Overs) [Shai Hope(wk) 96(121), Lewis 70(67); Mustafizur 3/59, Saifuddin 3/72]

Bangladesh 322 - 3 (41.3 Overs) [Shakib 124(99), Liton Das 94(69); A Russell1/42, Thomas1/52]

Result- Bangladesh won by 7 wickets 

Scorecard

 

That's the thing with Shai Hope. He scores runs, almost always, but there are days when he takes an eternity to score them. In the 23rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Bangladesh, Hope scored 96 off 121 balls at a strike rate of below 80.

But, the pitch at Taunton was so flat that Bangladesh chased down the 322-run target within 41.3 overs. It only helped that the West Indian bowlers were caught in their overt fascination for an overdose of bouncers - a hangover from their Pakistan game they had still not gotten over, but it did them no good.

322 on a pitch as true as this and on a ground with a reputation as that of Taunton didn't appear to be threatening, but Shakib, who was already owning the tournament, killed any contest that was to be. The openers started off well with both Sarkar and Tamim having a blazing start, but even when two quick wickets fell at one stage, Liton joined forces with Shakib and upped the ante further. 

 Bangladeshi supporters were over the moon as The Tigers recorded their highest ever chase and equalled World Cup's second-highest chase. 

 

