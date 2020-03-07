Fantasy Cricket Match Prediction Road Safety World Series T20 2020 - Australia Legends v Sri Lanka Legends

India's former cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar (R) shares a moment with Sri Lanka's former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan ©Reuters

The 2nd match of the Road Safety World Series T20 2020 will be played between Australia Legends and Sri Lanka Legends at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Xavier Doherty - These are players that not so long ago were playing top flight cricket. In fact, BBL's all-time top wicket-taker Ben Laughlin just featured in the 9th edition of the league.

What will be interesting to see is how the elite gentry of the game fares against not the top, but the close to the best international crop.



We know well that former Sri Lankan openers Tillakaratne Dilshan and Marvan Atapattu could take down any bowling attack in their hey day. But, are they still good enough to dictate terms against players who are still featuring in some of the top leagues of the world?



Another fascinating player is left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hodge who played some seriously competitive cricket well into his 40s. Same goes for Brad Hodge.



Can Muttiah Muralitharan still give it a rip? Can Brett Lee still clock in the mid 130s, as he did even years after calling it a day. That is the fun of veteran sport. And then, there is a game to be won.



Let's have a look at the squads of both teams:



Australia Legends: Brett Lee (Captain), Brett Geeves, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Ben Laughlin, Brad Hodge, Clint Mckay, Xavier Doherty



Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Upul Chandana, Malinda Warnapura

Fantasy Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Sri Lanka Legends

Who will win? – Australia Legends

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Brad Hodge (Australia Legends), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Ben Laughlin (Australia Legends), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka Legends)

Most Sixes – Brad Hodge (Australia Legends), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka Legends)

Player of the Match – Brad Hodge

Team Scores Batting first – Australia Legends 180+, Sri Lanka Legends 160+

Match Handicap Australia Legends



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

