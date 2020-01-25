ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Round Up: South Africa book Super League spot

South Africa's Bryce Parsons and Luke Beaufort ©CSA

Another dominant display with the bat from Bryce Parsons, with good support from Luke Beaufort, was the catalyst as the South Africa under-19s qualified for the ICC under-19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarter-finals in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

The SA U19s were triumphant over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 23 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method after the match was abandoned with only 23.5 overs bowled in the second innings. They will now face Bangladesh in the next round on Thursday, 30 January at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom.

Parsons and Beaufort recorded fine half-centuries during their 152-run partnership to help the SA U19s post 299/8 before three wickets from the home side in UAE’s innings and two rain delays restricted the visitors to 112/3 before the match was called off.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat at the Mangaung Oval, with Jonathan Bird (43) and his new opening partner, Khanya Cotani (19), getting the hosts off to a solid start with a 63-run stand.

Despite both batters falling in quick succession, Parsons and Beaufort continued their notable form when batting together, putting on a game-changing, third-wicket partnership to take control of the match.

Both players brought up their fifties, with Parsons following up his maiden century in the previous game with a measured 84 off 83 balls (nine fours), while Beaufort raised his bat for a Youth One-Day International career-high 85 off 104 deliveries, including six fours and two sixes.

Cameos from Tyrese Karelse (26), Jack Lees (15) and Pheko Moletsane (12) helped push the Junior Proteas to just one shy of the 300-run mark and a formidable total.

Sanchit Sharma (3/57) and Ayran Lakra (3/48) were the standout bowlers for the UAE.

In their chase, the UAE shot out of the blocks, batting at more than seven runs per over before they were slowed down by crucial wickets from Achille Cloete (one for 27), Parsons (one for 22) and Moletsane (one for 14).

Jonathan Figy (36) and Kai Smith (18) batted well to rebuild the innings for the away side before the inclement weather had the final say.

“We struggled against Afghanistan but in the last two games, we have shown that we have the quality and the ability to play,” Man of the Match, Parsons, commented.

“Luke Beaufort and Jonathan Bird have been really good for us, so the team is taking positives out of these two games and we are excited to move forward,” he added.

South Africa U19s beat United Arab Emirates by 23 runs (DLS method) at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein – Match Abandoned due to rain

SA U19 – 299/8 after 50 overs

Luke Beaufort 85 (104), Bryce Parsons 84 (83); Aryan Lakra 3-48

UAE U19 – 112/3 after 23.5 overs.

Jonathan Figy 36 (59), Vriitya Aravind 31 (17); Pheko Moletsane 1/14

ENGLAND OPEN ACCOUNT WITH RUTHLESS DISPLAY George Hill and Hamidullah Qadri both claimed four wickets apiece as former champions England secured a first win of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup with an eight-wicket triumph over Nigeria at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. The 1998 winners, who have endured a disappointing tournament to date in a tough Group B alongside the already qualified West Indies and Australia, delivered a great performance. Their two star bowlers demolished the African competition debutants for just 58 in 27.5 overs, before Sam Young struck 39 off 33 balls to complete a consolation victory with 234 balls to spare. Man-of-the-match seamer Hill claimed a brilliant four for 12 in 7.5 overs, while off-break bowler Qadri collected a neat four for 24 in his seven overs. Hill had a point to prove after being left out of the side for England’s first two games and his performance with the ball certainly achieved just that as he rattled through Nigeria’s batting attack. Nigeria, themselves searching for a first win at the finals, had won the toss and opted to bat, but only captain Sylvester Okpe (16 off 39 balls) managed to record double figures as their batsmen failed to cope with the superior English bowling. Opener Young then ensured a relatively straightforward chase for England, which saw them ease to their target in just 11 overs with Tom Clark and Jordan Cox the only two wickets to fall. The two sides will now move over to the Plate section of the tournament that begins next week. QUICKFIRE FIFTY HELPS ZIMBABWE GET OFF THE MARK Tadiwanashe Marumani’s blistering half-century helped Zimbabwe end the first phase of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup positively as they secured their opening win of the finals, beating Scotland by eight wickets at the Witrand Oval in Potchefstroom. In a match reduced to 42 overs per side on account of the weather, it was the African side who made all the early plays, first through an excellent bowling effort by medium-pacer Sakhumuzi Ndlela, who delivered a return of four for 27 in seven overs. His numbers helped dismiss the Scots for 140 in 37.2 overs, with only Kess Sajjad (68 off 71 balls) making any meaningful contribution. Marumani then plundered four sixes and 12 fours in a fine 55-ball assault that took his side to victory with 149 balls to spare. It was Zimbabwe’s first win of Group C and one that ensured they finish third in the pool below winners Bangladesh and runners-up Pakistan. After a valiant showing in their previous game when they lost by 38 runs to Pakistan, they were emphatic winners in this game – helped in particular by Marumani and Ndlela. The latter was hugely impressive with the ball, almost single-handedly reducing Scotland to 18 for four and then 42 for five, before Sajjad and Daniel Cairns (28 of 74 balls) helped them recover slightly to set an underwhelming target. “Those four wickets early on helped us set the tone from the start,” Zimbabwe captain Dion Myers said. “It’s something we always talk about at training but to see it implemented was really good. We did drop some catches and that’s something we need to work on.” And underwhelming it proved as Marumani exploded, and after the early loss of Wesley Madhevere (14 off 11 balls), he put on 121 with Milton Shumba (37 not out) to lead their side to victory. “I think Tadiwanashe was excellent,” added Myers. “We all know his capabilities and he showed everyone what he can do today.” SRI LANKA TOO STRONG FOR JAPAN Sri Lanka beat Japan as they raced to a nine-wicket victory in their shortened ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Group A fixture at the North West University Oval, Potchefstroom. While there was bright sunshine throughout the day, the match could only begin after lunch due to a wet outfield with the match going on to last less than two hours. Japan were bowled out for 43 in a match reduced to 22 overs per side - a target that the Sri Lankans reached after 8.3 overs for the loss of just one wicket. None of Japan’s batsmen reached double figures in their 18.3 overs at the crease with Debashish Sahoo's top-scoring with nine for the associate member nation. For Sri Lanka, bowlers Dilshan Madushanka, Dilum Thilakarathna, Ashian Daniel and Navod Paranavithana all shared in the wickets as they picked up two apiece. They go through to the Plate stages starting next week alongside Japan, while India and New Zealand both qualify for the Super League. Sri Lankan captain Nipun Perera said that his charges were aiming for a highest finish possible in this year's edition. “It was good to win after losing our two matches to India and New Zealand. For us, it is a matter of looking forward to the Plate stages and on improving even more in our next matches,” he said. Scores in brief England Under 19s beat Nigeria Under 19s by eight wickets, Diamond Oval, Kimberley Nigeria 58 all out, 27.5 overs (Sylvester Okpe 16; George Hill 4-12, Hamidullah Qadri 4-24)

England 64-2, 11 overs (Sam Young 39 not out, Tom Clark 11; Rasheed Abolarin 1-11) Scorecard Zimbabwe Under 19s beat Scotland Under 19s by eight wickets, Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom (match reduced to 42 overs a side) Scotland 140 all out, 37.2 overs (Kess Sajjad 68, Daniel Cairns 28; Sakhumuzi Ndlela 4-27)

Zimbabwe 146-2, 17.1 overs (Tadiwanashe Marumani 85, Milton Shumba 37 not out; Jasper Davidson 1-17) Scorecard Sri Lanka Under 19s beat Japan Under 19s by nine wickets, North West University Oval, Potchefstroom (match reduced to 22 overs a side) Japan 43 all out, 18.3 overs (Debashish Sahoo 9; Ashian Daniel 2/11, Navod Paranavithana 2/2)

Sri Lanka 47-1, 8.3 overs (Ravindu Rashantha 19 not out, Mohamed Shamaaz 7 not out; Kento Ota-Dobell 1-15) Scorecard South Africa Under 19s beat United Arab Emirates by 23 runs (DLS method) at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein South Africa 299-8, 50 overs (Luke Beaufort 85, Bryce Parsons 84; Aryan Lakra 3-48)

United Arab Emirates 112-3, 23.5 overs (Jonathan Figy 36, Vriitya Aravind 31; Pheko Moletsane 1-14) Scorecard ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Fixtures Plate Quarter Final 1: 27 January: Sri Lanka v Nigeria – Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom Plate Quarter Final 2: 27 January: England v Japan – Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom Super League Quarter Final 1: 28 January: India v Australia – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Plate Quarter Final 3: 28 January: Zimbabwe v Canada – Ibbies Oval, Potchefstroom Plate Quarter Final 4: 28 January: United Arab Emirates v Scotland – Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom Super League Quarter Final 2: 29 January: West Indies v New Zealand – Willowmoore Park, Benoni Super League Quarter Final 3: 30 January: Bangladesh v South Africa – JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Super League Quarter Final 4: 31 January: Afghanistan v Pakistan – Willowmoore Park, Benoni

