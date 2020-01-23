ICC U19 Cricket World Cup: Australia’s Connor Sully seals win over England

Connor Sully of Australia pictured with the Player of the Match award

Connor Sully’s late show brought Australia back from the brink as a two-wicket win over rivals England blasted them into the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Super League.

The dramatic victory, which saw Sully strike three sixes in the 48th over and hit the winning run off the final ball, saw Australia join West Indies in the Super League after progressing from Group B.

The Windies rubber-stamped top spot in the group and maintained their perfect record with a thumping 246-run win over Nigeria in the day’s other clash.

Australia soar into Super League with pulsating England win

When Tanveer Sangha perished to the bowling of Blake Cullen, Australia needed 44 runs from the final four overs with two wickets left. Up step Connor Sully to pull off the seemingly impossible.

The crucial over was the 48th, where Sully slammed three sixes and a four from Cullen’s bowling, the Queensland product single-handedly keeping his side in the contest.

The 19-year-old found an able partner in Todd Murphy (16 not out), scoring 35 runs from 20 balls to seal an improbable triumph.

"We had a few wobbles in the middle, but the guys set it up, and I guess I took the glory at the end," said Sully.

"It was a must-win game. Credit to the England boys, they put up a good fight. To be honest, I didn't think we were going do it. I just said see ball, hit ball.”

In a game that ebbed and flowed and had the feel of a knockout contest, England posted 252 for seven after being asked to bat first at the Diamond Oval.

Ben Charlesworth was again in the runs, his 82 giving England an anchor, but late-innings impetus was provided by Dan Mousley (51 not out) and Kasey Aldridge, who chipped in with 32 not out from 25 balls.

Player of the match Sully had a big say with the ball, too, removing Charlesworth, finishing up with two for 39 in his ten overs.

But the real drama came in the chase, as Australia tottered from 153 for two, to 189 for seven.

Mackenzie Harvey of Australia hits the ball towards the boundary, as Jordan Cox of England looks on during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Group B match between Australia and England at De Beers Diamond Oval on January 23, 2020 in Kimberley, South Africa.

