ICC U19 Cricket World Cup – Wins for West Indies and Australia

Nyeem Young 66 for the West Indies against England today ©ICC

Fresh from beating Australia in their opener, the West Indies made it two wins in a row by beating England in Kimberley.

Nyeem Young was the star man for the Windies, taking five wickets and notching a half-century in a 71-run win which leaves his team knowing that victory over Nigeria in their final group game will clinch top spot in Group B.

Earlier, Nigeria became the 31st team to play an ICC U19 Cricket World Cup fixture after they took on four-time champions Australia.

But the dream appearance wasn’t to materialise into on-field success, with Tanveer Sangha inspiring Australia to a ten-wicket victory in Kimberley.

Tuesday’s fixtures will see the other debutant, Japan, play their second game of the tournament when they face India in Group A, while the sole Group D contest will see Bangladesh take on Scotland.

Impressive Windies blow England away

The West Indies continued their excellent start to the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup, as they defeated England in their second Group B game at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

Match Summary

West Indies 267-7, 50 overs (Kevlon Anderson 86 not out, Nyeem Young 66; Lewis Goldsworthy 2-28)

England 184-9 in 43.4 overs (Tom Clark 38, Ben Charlesworth 36; Nyeem Young 5-45)

Result - West Indies Under 19s beat England Under 19s by 71 runs, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

The Windies youngsters were put in by England and compiled a testing score of 267 for seven in their 50 overs.

"We spoke to the management, and they said that 275 was a tough score to get at this level," skipper Kimani Melius explained after the 71-run victory.

A late afternoon shower cut down the overs that England had to try and chase the target, but the varied islanders' attack had already done a great job in constricting the scoring, on a pitch that assisted the spinners.

Batting first, West Indies saw Kevlon Anderson mix patience with mighty power, as he made his way to a very important 86 not out.

He was the glue for the innings and allowed others to attack.

Nyeem Young of West Indies hits the ball towards the boundary, as Jordan Cox of England looks on during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Group B match between England and West Indies at De Beers Diamond Oval on January 20, 2020 in Kimberley, South Africa.

One of those was Nyeem Young, who blazed 66 from 41 balls, with five boundaries and four clearances of the rope.

"It was a great all-round performance by Nyeem Young, and he showed his experience, having played in the 2018 World Cup," Melius saluted.

Young gave the Windies a target to defend, and they did just that. It was Young himself who was at the forefront, helping himself to five for 45 in nine excellent overs.

England got plenty of starts, but none of their players kicked on in the fashion of Anderson and Young.

Tom Clark (38), Ben Charlesworth (36) and Jack Haynes (27) all did the hard work, but then fell as the asking rate got out of control.

Melius switched his bowlers cleverly, and Young kept on striking, and even the sudden storm could not derail the young men in maroon, with England ending on 184 for nine, in 43.4 overs.

"We are happy with the performance, and it will be hard to change a winning team," Melius said, ahead of their final group game.

For England, a massive clash against Australia now lies in wait, as they try and stay in the competition.

Sangha stars as Australia pick up first points

Tanveer Sangha starred with the ball as Australia beat Nigeria by ten wickets to pick up their first Group B points of South Africa 2020.

Match Summary

Nigeria 61 all out, 30.3 overs (Elijah Olaleye 21; Tanveer Sangha 5-15, Bradley Simpson 3-11)

Australia 62-0, 7.4 overs (Sam Fanning 30 not out, Jake Fraser-McGurk 23 not out)

Result - Australia Under 19s beat Nigeria Under 19s by ten wickets, Country Club B Field, Kimberley

The result was much needed for Australia, one of the tournament favourites, after losing their opening fixture against the West Indies on Saturday.

Leg-spinner Sangha picked up five for 14 to help bowl Nigeria out for 61, with the African nation’s maiden ICC U19 Cricket World Cup fixture ending in disappointment in Kimberley.

Sangha was ably supported by seamer Brad Simpson, who picked up three early wickets while Elijah Olaleye (21) top scored for Nigeria.

In response, Australia took just 46 balls to reach the target with the opening pair of Sam Fanning (30) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (23) both unbeaten when the teams shook hands.

"Having to win by ten wickets over any team is always an impressive result, said Australian captain, Mackenzie Harvey.

"We have a good team in both batting and bowling. We have the momentum now and hopefully we can keep that up when we play England next."

Australia will play England in their final group match on Thursday, a match that looks set to confirm which two teams will progress from Group B.

West Indies will take on Nigeria in a simultaneous fixture, while the group concludes two days later when England take on the tournament debutants in Kimberley.

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Fixtures

Group A fixtures: 21 January: India v Japan – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein; 22 January: New Zealand v Sri Lanka – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein; 24 January: India v New Zealand – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein; 25 January: Sri Lanka v Japan – North West University Oval, Potchefstroom

Group B fixtures: 23 January: Australia v England – Diamond Oval, Kimberley; 23 January: West Indies v Nigeria – Country B Club Field, Kimberley; 25 January: England v Nigeria – Diamond Oval, Kimberley

