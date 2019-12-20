Online Cricket Betting Tips and Match Prediction Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 - Khulna Tigers v Sylhet Thunder

Rilee Rossouw (Khulna Tigers) ©Reuters

The 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will be played between Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Thunder at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Khulna Tigers have played only two matches in the tournament till now but courtesy of victories in both of them, the team is placed at the second spot in the points table. With 4 points, the Tigers have a net run rate of + 1.765.

As expected, Mushfiqur Rahim is currently the highest run-scorer for Khulna Tigers with 124 runs already from just two innings. He has the best of unbeaten 96 and has struck at close to 170, with the best of 96.



Rilee Rossouw is next with 116 runs from two innings. Robbie Frylinck, Shahidul Islam and Mohammad Amir have picked up two wickets from two innings each.



Sylhet Thunder are placed at the second last spot in the points table with 4 losses from each of their matches. The Thunder are yet to open their account and have a net run rate of -1.653.



Mosaddek Hossain is the highest run-scorer of the Thunder with 139 runs from 4 matches at an average of 46.33. However, he has been a bit on the slower side with the strike rate of 113.93. Mohammad Mithun has also contributed with 127 runs from 4 innings at 42.33.



Krishmar Santokie is the highest wicket-taker for Thunder with 4 wickets from as many matches, including best match figures of 3/13.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Sylhet Thunder - Jeevan Mendis, Krishmar Santokie, Johnson Charles, Sohag Gazi, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nazmul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Rony Talukdar, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ebadot Hossain



Khulna Tigers - Rilee Rossouw, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions*

Who will win the toss? - Sylhet Thunder

Who will win? – Khulna Tigers

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Mushfiqur Rahim (Khulna Tigers), Mohammad Mithun (Sylhet Thunder)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Mohammad Amir (Khulna Tigers), Krishmar Santokie (Sylhet Thunder)

Most Sixes – Rilee Rossouw (Khulna Tigers), Mohammad Mithun (Sylhet Thunder)

Player of the Match – Mushfiqur Rahim

Team Scores Batting first – Khulna Tigers 170+, Sylhet Thunder 155+

Match Handicap Khulna Tigers



*NB these predictions may be changed nearer the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be running ‘In–Play’ features, so stay tuned.

