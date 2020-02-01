Over 50s Cricket World Cup Tournament Squad & Fixtures Announcement

Over 50s Cricket World Cup Tournament Squad & Fixtures Announcement ©REUTERS

South Africa will open their Over 50s Cricket World Cup campaign against Wales at Cape Town Cricket Club on 11 March, while defending champions Australia will tackle strongly fancied underdogs Zimbabwe at Claremont Cricket Club.

Favourites, India and England, square off at Green Point CC, New Zealand will face West Indies at Rondebosch CC, while Sri Lanka tackle Canada and Pakistan face Namibia at Western Province CC.

All 12 teams will be involved on match days, during a packed schedule, which will see them play at least seven 45-over games during 13 days – and eight, if they reach the Bowl or Plate final at Claremont CC on March 23 or the Cup Final at Newlands on 24 March.

“It’s going to be a great challenge and there will be some sore bodies, but we all have squads of 16, so we’ll get through – it’s part of the charm of this tournament,” said South African Captain, former EP and Proteas all-rounder, Dave Callaghan.

Tournament organisers have scheduled the second round of matches at some of Cape Town’s most prominent cricket schools, including Rondebosch and Wynberg, the respective alma maters of Gary Kirsten and Jacques Kallis, as well as Bishops and Milnerton.

The third round will be played in and around the Cape winelands of Stellenbosch and Paarl, while the proud cricketing heritage of Langa Cricket Club will be recognised with the hosting of England and Pakistan in round five, as well as two play-off fixtures.

(The full fixture list can be found at www.over50scricket.com)

The SA squad will be coached by legendary fast bowler Allan Donald, and includes former Proteas internationals Louis Koen, Pieter Strydom, Henry Williams, Alan Dawson and Captain and Dave Callaghan.

Australia are the defending Over-50 champions, having defeated Pakistan by just three runs in a tense final in Sydney in 2018.

The tournament is sponsored by Evergreen Lifestyle Retirement Villages:

“Evergreen Lifestyle is delighted to serve as headline sponsor for the Over-50s Cricket World Cup in Cape Town in March 2020. Not only are we a sports-loving brand, but we are excited to play a positive role in the establishment of veterans cricket in South Africa. Our cricket legends of yesteryear deserve our support”, said Evergreen Retirement Holdings Marketing Director, Arthur Case.

SA Over 50s Squad:

Dave Callaghan (Captain), Louis Koen, Alan Dawson, Pieter Strydom, Kenny Jackson, Dave Holgate, Anwell Newman, Neil Fusedale, Rodney Malamba, Mlungisi ‘Lefty’ Ngece, Dave Duncan, Bruce Wilson, Warne Rippon, Brad Player, Nazeem White and Henry Williams.

Coach: Allan Donald

Manager: Roy Meeser

Physio: Marc Naidoo