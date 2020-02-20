Owen Reilly Signs Extension at North Wales Cricket Champions Bangor

Owen Reilly Signs Extension at North Wales Cricket Champions Bangor ©Rydal Penrhos

Rydal Penrhos’ first XI cricket captain Owen Reilly has committed to North Wales League Premier Division champions Bangor for the upcoming campaign.

The talented teenager and sports scholar joined the set-up last year from Pwllheli and made an instant impact, playing a leading role in their title triumph.

Owen opened the batting from the outset and averaged 32.46 from 18 innings’ that included a season best score of 64 not out against Denbigh.

He also opened the bowling despite his tender age, claiming 19 wickets at the expense of 22.58, which also saw Owen claim his first ever five-wicket haul (5-26) in their encounter against Gresford.

This fine form has also caught the attention of national selectors, with the Sixth Former part of the Wales U18 squad that participated in a series of T20 fixtures against English county opposition.

The senior captain also earned a call-up to a Wales select XI that will test their skills against Marylebone Cricket Club at Lord’s later this year.

He has achieved 849 runs in 74 innings’ at senior level competition and has 82 wickets to his name at an average of 23.4.

Senior School head Sally Ann Harding, said: “Owen is a highly decorated cricketer despite his tender age and hopefully he can secure even more accolades during the summer with Bangor.

“He has a fantastic temperament and always seems to rise to the big occasion, which has been a significant asset to Rydal Penrhos, club and country in recent months.”

© Cricket World 2020