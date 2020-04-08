Virtual County Championship Fantasy Cricket Tips and Match Predictions - Lancashire v Kent

Daniel Bell-Drummond ©CWM

The round one of the Virtual County Championship between Lancashire and Kent is being held by Cricket World and Dice Cricket to help the fans stay tuned to cricketing action from the comforts of their home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kent opener Zak Crawley is a batsman of much improved reputation than he was when featured for the county last year. He will join hands with Sean Dickson to open the batting. Joe Denly, another batsman who has grown in international pedigree over the last year, will follow him at number three.

They will followed by Daniel Bell-Drummond (their top scorer last season) to form a solid batting order along with Heino Kuhn and Alex Blake.



Matt Henry has been resigned by Kent and his swing will bolster a bowling attack which already has Darren Stevens and Harry Podmore, both of whom picked up more than 50 wickets in the last season.



Lancashire have reinvigorated opener Keaton Jennings as the opening partner of Liam Livingstone. The presence of Australia international Glenn Maxwell, England international Jos Buttler and Dane Vilas, their top scorer in the last season with over 1000 runs at an average of almost 80, make the middle order formidable.



Their bowling duties would be with Saqib Mahmood, Graham Onions and James Anderson, all three of whom are capable of winning a game on their own.



Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:



Lancashire - Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Brooke Guest, Glenn Maxwell, Rob Jones, Dane Vilas, Jos Buttler, George Bailey, Saqib Mahmood, Graham Onions, James Anderson



Kent - Sean Dickson, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Ollie Robinson, Darren Stevens, Harry Podmore, Tim Groenewald, Matt Henry

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* - PrePlay



Who will win the toss? - Kent

Who will win? – Kent

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Zak Crawley (Kent), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Matt Henry (Kent), James Anderson (Lancashire)

Most Sixes – Joe Denly (Kent), Glenn Maxwell (Lancashire)

Man of the Match – Matt Henry



Team Scores Batting first – Kent 300+, Lancashire 290+

Match Handicap Kent



