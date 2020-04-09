 
Virtual Cricket: County Championship Fantasy Cricket Tips and Match Predictions - Somerset v Warwickshire

by Alastair Symondson & Cricket World  Thursday 9 April 2020

Pakistan's Babar Azam (Somerset)
©Reuters
 

Round 1 of the Virtual County Championship between Somerset and Warwickshire is being held by Cricket World and Dice Cricket to help the fans stay tuned to cricketing action from the comforts of their home amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the Warwickshire County Cricket Club having donated its Edgbaston Stadium to the Department of Health and Social Care to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station, to be used to regularly test NHS staff working in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region, they have already earned some points going into the season starter.

However, they would still have to punch above their weight in order to give Somerset a run for their money in this game. The county finished at the second-last spot last year with three wins and six losses from their 14 games.

On the other hand, Somerset were up to the mark with nine wins and three losses from their 14 matches and were only behind Essex in the points table with 217 points.

Both Somerset and Warwickshire drew their last match of the 2019 season.

Tom Abell was the leading run-scorer for Somerset in the last season with 756 runs from 14 games but he had an average of just 31.50. The Somerset batters will have to do better this time around in order to make a mark.

They do have talented personnel in order to pull that off with Babar Azam and Tom Banton in the top order. Matthew Wade, who has found a place back in the Australian Test team, will also be crucial in their middle order.

Lewis Gregory was their top wicket-taker last season with 51 wickets from 11 matches at an average of a shade over 15. Craig Overton, who broke through the England Ashes XI, was also successful last year will be crucial for their bowling attack.

Warwickshire's Dominic Sibley finished atop the batting charts last year and the team would expect a similar performance from him this time around as well. Sam Hain and Warwickshire will be their other batsmen to look out for.

Jeetan Patel and Oliver Hannon-Dalby will share the bowling load alongside all-rounder Chris Woakes.

Let's have a look at the probable playing XI of both teams:

 Somerset - James Hildreth, Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell, Matthew Wade, Eddie Byrom, George Bartlett, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Dominic Bess, Jack Brookes

Warwickshire - Will Rhodes, Dom Sibley, Ian Bell, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Tim Ambrose, Chris Woakes, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel, Ryan Sidebottom

 

Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* - PrePlay

Who will win the toss? - Warwickshire

Who will win? – Somerset

Top Batsman (Runs Scored) – Babar Azam (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

Top Bowler (Wickets taken) – Craig Overton (Somerset), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Most Sixes – Babar Azam (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire)

Man of the Match –  Babar Azam


Team Scores Batting first – Somerset 350+, Warwickshire 300+

 

Match Handicap Somerset

 


