West Indies Championship 1st day, 3rd round - Holder's fiver gives Pride the edge

A devastating spell from former West Indies Under-19 World Cup-winning pacer Chemar Holder transformed a depressing day for Barbados Pride and stunned hosts Jamaica Scorpions in the West Indies Championship on Thursday.

Holder tore apart the top half of the Scorpions batting with a hostile spell of 5-21 in seven overs and helped the Pride quickly forget their earlier batting failure on the first day of third-round matches in the Championship.

Five-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars, led by half-centuries from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble and Christopher Barnwell, overcame penetrative bowling from off-spinner Bryan Charles to keep the balance of power neutral against current leaders Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the main act of this round of matches.

And, not a ball was bowled in the contest between Windward Islands Volcanoes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Pride (219) vs Scorpions 53-6 at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica

Scorpions captain John Campbell, the West Indies opening batsman, has so far hit the top score of 25 for the hosts, but no other batsmen reach double figures.

Six wickets fell for 27 in the space of 63 balls and the home team’s batsmen once again failed to ease concerns about their consistency.

Earlier, familiarity bred success for Marquino Mindley and part-time, fellow pacer Rovman Powell, when they shared seven Pride wickets.

Mindley, a member of the Pride squad for the last two seasons, was the pick of the Scorpions bowler with 4-31 from 13 overs and Powell, who has played a few seasons of club cricket in Barbados, snared 3-65 from 19 overs.

Opener Shayne Moseley ended with the top score of 64 for Pride after they were put into bat and Kyle Mayers supported with 53 to further prop up the visitors’ batting.

Jaguars 263-6 vs Red Force at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana

Choosing to bat in their first home game of the new season, Jaguars were steady in their approach.

Chanderpaul led the way with a typically obdurate 68, his third half-century of the season; Anthony Bramble was unbeaten on 63 and Barnwell curbed his natural aggression to gather 58.

Charles was the most successful Red Force bowler with 4-62 from 23 overs, but Chanderpaul anchored half-century stands with Barnwell and Bramble to bring some stability to the batting.

Jaguars wobbled to 80 for three in the first hour after lunch, Chanderpaul shared 86 for the fourth wicket with Barnwell and 85 for the fifth wicket with Bramble to add some beef to the total.

Volcanoes vs Hurricanes at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros-Islet, St. Lucia

No play was possible because of rain.

MATCH RESULTS

Round 1

January 9 to 12

Hurricanes lost to Jaguars by 10 wickets – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua Scorecard

Red Force drew with Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Scorecard

Volcanoes beat Pride by three wickets – Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, St. Vincent Scorecard

Round 2

January 16 to 19

Scorpions drew with Volcanoes – Sabina Park, Jamaica Scorecard

Pride beat Jaguars by 7 wickets – Kensington Oval, Barbados Scorecard

Red Force beat Hurricanes by an innings and 168 runs – Brian Lara Cricket Academy Scorecard

MATCH SCHEDULE

(All matches start at 10 am daily, except where indicated)

Round 3

January 23 to 26

Jaguars vs Red Force – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Scorpions vs Pride – Sabina Park

Volcanoes vs Hurricanes – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia (2 pm daily)

***BREAK***

Round 4

February 6 to 9

Jaguars vs Scorpions – Guyana National Stadium

Hurricanes vs Pride – Warner Park, St. Kitts

Volcanoes vs Red Force – Windsor Park, Dominica

Round 5

February 13 to 16

Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Trelawny Multipurpose Complex, Jamaica

Pride vs Red Force – Kensington Oval

Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

***BREAK***

Round 6

February 27 to March 1

Scorpions vs Jaguars – Trelawny Multipurpose Complex, Jamaica

Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval

Hurricanes vs Red Force – Warner Park

Round 7

March 5 to 8

Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Grenada National Stadium

Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium

Round 8

March 12 to 15

Red Force vs Volcanoes – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (2 pm daily)

Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (2 pm daily)

***BREAK***

Round 9

March 26 to 29

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval (2 pm daily)

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

Red Force vs Jaguars – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Round 10

April 2 to 5

Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium

Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park (2 pm daily)

Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval

