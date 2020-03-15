©CWI
West Indies Championship - Official Points Standings after the eighth round
Following are the Official Points Standings in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship after the eighth round of matches which ended on Sunday.
Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, D-drawn, T-tied, NR-no result, MP-match points, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points
|
FRANCHISES
|
PTS
|
M
|
W
|
L
|
D
|
T
|
NR
|
MP
|
BAT
|
BOWL
|
PB
|
1. Barbados Pride
|
134.8
|
8
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
72
|
14
|
24
|
24.8
|
2. T&T Red Force
|
94.6
|
8
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
45
|
18
|
21
|
10.6
|
T3= Guyana Jaguars
|
91.8
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
42
|
16
|
21
|
12.8
|
T3= Jamaica Scorpions
|
91.8
|
8
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
42
|
14
|
22
|
13.8
|
5. Windwards Volcanoes
|
78
|
8
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
33
|
11
|
20
|
14
|
6. Leewards Hurricanes
|
52.8
|
8
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
18
|
6
|
16
|
12.8
©Cricket World 2020