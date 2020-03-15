 

West Indies Championship - Official Points Standings after the eighth round

by CWI & Cricket World  Sunday 15 March 2020

©CWI
 

Following are the Official Points Standings in the 2019-20 West Indies Championship after the eighth round of matches which ended on Sunday.

 

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, D-drawn, T-tied, NR-no result, MP-match points, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

 

FRANCHISES

PTS

M

W

L

D

T

NR

MP

BAT

BOWL

PB

1. Barbados Pride

134.8

8

6

2

0

0

0

72

14

24

24.8

2. T&T Red Force

94.6

8

3

2

3

0

0

45

18

21

10.6

T3= Guyana Jaguars

91.8

8

3

3

2

0

0

42

16

21

12.8

T3= Jamaica Scorpions

91.8

8

3

3

2

0

0

42

14

22

13.8

5. Windwards Volcanoes

78

8

2

3

3

0

0

33

11

20

14

6. Leewards Hurricanes

52.8

8

1

5

2

0

0

18

6

16

12.8

©Cricket World 2020


West Indies Championship 4th day, 8th round: Green bags fiver and Scorpions beat Hurricanes

West Indies Championship 4th day, 8th round: Green bags fiver and Scorpions beat Hurricanes

15 March 2020
West Indies Championship - Pride set Jaguars 330 to win, after West Indies players excel

West Indies Championship - Pride set Jaguars 330 to win, after West Indies players excel

14 March 2020
West Indies Championship 3rd day, 8th round - Roach leads Pride to crucial victory over Jaguars

West Indies Championship 3rd day, 8th round - Roach leads Pride to crucial victory over Jaguars

14 March 2020
COVID-19: Cricketing action that will keep you going till normalcy returns

COVID-19: Cricketing action that will keep you going till normalcy returns

14 March 2020
CWI suspends cricket season amid confirmed COVID-10 cases in the region

CWI suspends cricket season amid confirmed COVID-109 cases in the region

14 March 2020
West Indies Championship - Late wickets lift Pride after batting collapse against Jaguars

West Indies Championship - Late wickets lift Pride after batting collapse against Jaguars

13 March 2020
West Indies Championship 8th Round Update- West Indies players return to spice things up

West Indies Championship 8th Round Update- West Indies players return to spice things up

11 March 2020
Road Safety World Series T20: South Africa Legends beat West Indies Legends by 6 wickets

Road Safety World Series T20: South Africa Legends beat West Indies Legends by 6 wickets

11 March 2020
 
 
Windies Cricket
 
 
 