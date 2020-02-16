West Indies Championship - Pride beat Red Force, Harding stars in fifth round of matches

A career-best spell of fast bowling from Keon Harding handed Barbados Pride a commanding 299-run win over Trinidad & Tobago Red Force and extended their lead on top of the table in the West Indies Championship on Sunday.

Harding grabbed 5-19 from 10.2 overs on the final day of fifth round matches in the Championship and ended with match figures of 10-76 to help the Pride complete their fourth successive win in the Championship.

“I am proud of myself,” Harding said. “I just want to continue getting better each game and be more consistent and learn something from each game.

“I thought we bowled well and sustained the pressure on them for long periods. The pitch was a bit slow, but I don’t think it was too bad for batting to be honest and Shayne Moseley (the Player of the Match) showed once you got into your innings, you could score runs.”

A dashing innings from Nkrumah Bonner propelled Jamaica Scorpions to an unlikely five-wicket win over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the gathering gloom and a huge leap up the Championship table.

And, undefeated hundreds from long-serving opener Devon Smith and their captain Kavem Hodge, as well as rain, earned Windward Islands Volcanoes a hard-fought draw with Guyana Jaguars.

Hurricanes (227 & 294) lost to Scorpions (385) & 137-5 by five wickets at the Trelawny Multiplex in Florence Hall, Jamaica

Bonner hit two fours and four sixes in an unbeaten 66 from 48 balls and the Scorpions successfully chased a target of 137 for victory to bring the first match at this venue in 11 years to a sensational conclusion.

He added 73 for the third wicket with Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood, after the hosts lost their openers inside the first three overs what was effectively a 20-over chase.

Scorpions still needed 52, when Blackwood and Peat Salmon were both caught behind off successive deliveries in the 13th over, bowled by pacer Nino Henry.

A stand of 26 between Bonner and Denis Smith got the Scorpions past 100 and things back on track.

Scorpions needed 26, when Smith fell to West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, but Bonner scored all except one to get them over the finish line with 14 balls remaining.

Earlier, Terance Warde hit the top score of 74 and his captain Jahmar Hamilton supported with 54 to put up some resistance for the Hurricanes in the bottom half of their batting.

The pair completed a 110-run, third wicket stand, after the Hurricanes resumed from their overnight total of 134 for four.

After Hamilton was bowled by Bonner, bowling his part-time leg-spin, and there was little stability from the rest of the batting with the Hurricanes losing their last six wickets for 61.

Pacer Nicholson Gordon was the pick of the Scorpions bowlers with 5-97 from 24 overs and was named Player of the Match.

The result meant that Scorpions now have 57.4 points and have jumped into a mid-table position. Hurricanes remain rooted on the bottom on 32.6.

Match points: Scorpions 12, Hurricanes 0

First innings batting bonus points: Scorpions 4 (completed), Hurricanes 0 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Scorpions 3 (maximum achieved), Hurricanes 2 (completed)

Pace bowling bonus points: Scorpions 1.6 (completed), Jaguars 1.4 (completed)

Total points: Scorpions 20.6, Jaguars 3.4

Pride (209 & 342-5 dec) beat Red Force (175 & 77) by 299 runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

All, but three of the Red Force batsmen were dismissed for single figure scores, and only Joshua da Silva, whose 23 was the top score, and Akeal Hosein passed 20.

Chasing 377 for victory, Red Force resumed from their overnight total of 48 for four and faced a huge task of batting through the final day to save the match.

It grew larger when Harding gained a palpable lbw verdict to dismiss da Silva with the first ball of the day.

Harding carved up the bottom half of the Red Force batting and former West Indies Under-19 World Cup-winning fast bowler Chemar Holder kept him from the sweep, when he bowled Hosein for 21 to finish with 3-29 from 11 overs.

The Pride fast bowler brought the match to a conclusion when he bowled Red Force tail-ender Uthman Muhammad and extracted his leg-stump in spectacular fashion.

The result meant that Pride now have 84.2 points and have extended their lead at the top of the table. Red Force now have 46.6 and have dropped back to fifth.

Match points: Pride 12, Red Force 0

First innings batting bonus points: Pride 0 (completed), Red Force 0 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Pride 3 (maximum achieved), Red Force 3 (maximum achieved)

Pace bowling bonus points: Pride 4 (maximum achieved), Red Force 2 (completed)

Total points: Pride 19, Red Force 5

Volcanoes (318) & 273-1 drew with Jaguars (426) at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada

Smith, the most prolific batsman in the Championship, was unbeaten on 147 and Hodge was not out on 100.

The pair made hay while the sun shone, sharing a record 263 – unbroken – for the second wicket to erase any hopes of their opponents, the five-time defending champions, gaining the inside track to victory.

Resuming from their overnight total of 46 for one, Volcanoes faced a huge challenge to save the match, but Smith, whose 10,927 runs in 140 matches makes him the leading scorer in the Championship, and Hodge made sure they had little worries.

The previous best second wicket stand for the Volcanoes against the Jaguars was 120 between Smith and Jerlanie Robinson three seasons ago at the Beausejour Cricket Ground (now Daren Sammy Cricket Ground) in St. Lucia.

The weather interrupted about half-hour after tea and play never resumed.

Jaguars captain Leon Johnson was named Player of the Match for his undefeated, first innings hundred that carried him past 5,000 runs in Championship.

The result meant that Jaguars are second on 60.8, trailing Pride by 23.4, and Volcanoes moved up to third on 49.6.

Match points: Volcanoes 3, Jaguars 3

First innings batting bonus points: Volcanoes 3 (completed), Jaguars 5 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Volcanoes 2 (completed), Jaguars 3 (maximum achieved)

Pace bowling points: Volcanoes 1.6, Jaguars 0.8

Total points: Volcanoes 9.6, Jaguars 11.8

Abbreviations: PTS-total points, M-matches, W-won, L-lost, D-drawn, T-tied, NR-no result, MP-match points, BAT-batting points, BOWL-bowling points, PB-pace bowling points

FRANCHISES PTS M W L D T NR MP BAT BOWL PB 1. Barbados Pride 84.2 5 4 1 0 0 0 48 7 15 14.2 2. Guyana Jaguars 60.8 5 2 2 1 0 0 27 11 14 8.8 3. Jamaica Scorpions 57.4 5 2 1 2 0 0 30 6 13 8.4 4. Windwards Volcanoes 50 5 1 1 3 0 0 21 9 12 8 5. T&T Red Force 46.6 5 1 2 2 0 0 18 11 13 4.6 6. Leewards Hurricanes 32.6 5 1 4 0 0 0 12 4 9 7.6

MATCH RESULTS

Round 1

January 9 to 12

Hurricanes lost to Jaguars by 10 wickets – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua Scorecard

Red Force drew with Scorpions – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Scorecard

Volcanoes beat Pride by three wickets – Arnos Vale Cricket Ground, St. Vincent Scorecard

Round 2

January 16 to 19

Scorpions drew with Volcanoes – Sabina Park, Jamaica Scorecard

Pride beat Jaguars by 7 wickets – Kensington Oval, Barbados Scorecard

Red Force beat Hurricanes by an innings and 168 runs – Brian Lara Cricket Academy Scorecard

Round 3

January 23 to 26

Scorpions lost to Pride by 119 runs – Sabina Park Scorecard

Jaguars beat Red Force by 219 runs – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana Scorecard

Volcanoes lost to Hurricanes by – Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St. Lucia Scorecard

Round 4

February 6 to 9

Jaguars lost to Scorpions by seven runs – Guyana National Stadium Scorecard

Volcanoes vs Red Force – Windsor Park, Dominica Scorecard

February 7 to 10

Hurricanes lost to Pride by an innings and 81 runs – Warner Park, St. Kitts Scorecard

Round 5

February 13 to 16

Scorpions vs Hurricanes – Trelawny Multipurpose Complex, Jamaica Scorecard

Pride beat Red Force by 299 runs – Kensington Oval Scorecard

Volcanoes vs Jaguars – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada Scorecard

MATCH SCHEDULE

(All matches start at 10 am daily, except where indicated in brackets)

Round 6

February 27 to March 1

Scorpions vs Jaguars – Trelawny Multipurpose Complex, Jamaica

Pride vs Volcanoes – Kensington Oval

Hurricanes vs Red Force – Warner Park

Round 7

March 5 to 8

Red Force vs Pride – Brian Lara Cricket Academy

Volcanoes vs Scorpions – Grenada National Stadium

Jaguars vs Hurricanes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 a.m. daily)

Round 8

March 12 to 15

Red Force vs Volcanoes – Brian Lara Cricket Academy (2 p.m. daily)

Hurricanes vs Scorpions – Vivian Richards Cricket Ground

Jaguars vs Pride – Guyana National Stadium (2 p.m. daily)

***BREAK***

Round 9

March 26 to 29

Jaguars vs Volcanoes – Guyana National Stadium (9:30 a.m. daily)

Scorpions vs Red Force – Sabina Park (2 p.m. daily)

Pride vs Hurricanes – Kensington Oval

Round 10

April 2 to 5

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval (2 p.m. daily)

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – Warner Park

Red Force vs Jaguars – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad