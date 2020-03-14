West Indies Championship - Pride set Jaguars 330 to win, after West Indies players excel

Kraigg Brathwaite ©Reuters

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite drew on all of his experience and carried his bat to tilt the balance of power his side’s way and set up an intriguing victory chase of 330 for Guyana Jaguars in the West Indies Championship on Friday.

This followed devastating pace bowling from West Indies teammates Kemar Roach and Test captain Jason Holder that sent the Jaguars, the five-time defending champions, tumbling to a record low total on the second day of eighth round matches in the Championship.

A tidy all-round performance from Anderson Phillip and a maiden Championship hundred from rookie Jyd Goolie put Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in charge against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

And, Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood was eyeing a maiden first-class double hundred and overshadowed a second hundred of the season for West Indies opener John Campbell, and the Jamaica Scorpions buried their batting woes and battered Leeward Islands Hurricanes into submission.

RED FORCE (409) vs VOLCANOES (173) & 4-0 following on

AT THE BRIAN LARA CRICKET ACADEMY IN TAROUBA, TRINIDAD

Phillip followed up a career-best 36 not out with 4-53 from 13.2 overs to be the most successful Red Force bowler and put the skids on the Volcanoes batting. Long-serving leg-spinner Imran Khan and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein supported with two wickets apiece.

Devon Smith led the way for the Volcanoes with 67, former West Indies Under-19 captain Emmanuel Stewart scored 30, Keron Cottoy made 28 and current West Indies Under-19 captain Kimani Melius got 20.

Volcanoes batted one man short because of an injury to Kavem Hodge, but there was little stability to their innings outside of two stands between Smith and the two West Indies Under-19 captains.

He shared 48 for the first wicket with Melius and put on 62 for the fourth wicket with fellow Grenadian Stewart, but he was one of five wickets that fell for 50 to snuff the life out of any fight-back from the Volcanoes.

Forced to follow on 235 behind on first innings, Melius and Smith survived a testing six overs in 20 minutes before stumps were drawn in the visitors’ second innings.

Earlier, Goolie, playing only his fourth first-class match, wore the Volcanoes down with a resolute 128 that carried the Red Force to full batting points before he was the last man out.

The hosts resumed from their overnight total of 298 for five and lost Khan for 84 in the fifth over of the day.

This triggered a collapse in which four wickets – two to left-arm pacer Preston McSween – fell for 34 in the space of 74 balls and Red Force were 345 for nine.

But Phillip flayed the Volcanoes bowling and shared 64 for the last wicket with Goolie to carry the home team past the 400-run mark before spinner Kenneth Dember brought the innings to a close

McSween was the most successful Volcanoes bowler with 5-60 from 25 overs and Dember ended with 3-125 from 34.5 overs.

Scoreboard

First innings batting bonus points: Red Force 5 (maximum achieved), Volcanoes 0 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Volcanoes 3 (maximum achieved), Red Force 3 (maximum achieved)

Pace bowling bonus points (in progress): Volcanoes 1.4, Red Force 1

HURRICANES (260) vs SCORPIONS 413-4

AT THE VIVIAN RICHARDS CRICKET GROUND IN NORTH SOUND, ANTIGUA

Blackwood was undefeated on 196, only his second hundred in the Championship, and Campbell, who returned after he retired hurt the previous evening, was unbeaten on 105, his fourth Championship hundred.

Together they have shared 197 – unbroken – for the fifth wicket – a record against the Hurricanes – and have given the visitors a first innings lead so far of 153.

Hurricanes had early signs it would be a long, hard grind, when they endured a fruitless toil in the morning period, and Blackwood and Nkrumah Bonner laid the groundwork for a second wicket stand of 126.

Bonner was run out for 48 going for a third run in the first hour after lunch and West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph trapped Paul Palmer lbw for a duck eight balls later.

Scorpions were 166 for three, but Andre McCarthy joined Blackwood and shared exactly 50 for the fourth wicket before he fell to Kian Pemberton to pave the way for the two Test batsmen to dominate the Hurricanes attack in the final session.

Scoreboard

First innings batting bonus points: Hurricanes 2 (completed), Scorpions 5 (maximum achieved)

First innings bowling bonus points: Scorpions 3 (maximum achieved), Hurricanes 1 (in progress) 0

Pace bowling bonus points (in progress): Scorpions 1.8, Hurricanes 0.6

PRIDE (174 & 210) vs JAGUARS (55)

AT THE GUYANA NATIONAL STADIUM IN PROVIDENCE, GUYANA

Brathwaite, the Pride captain, was unbeaten on 84 that propped up his side’s batting before they were bowled out in their second innings just before the close. Left-hander Jonathan Carter supported with 43 and Holder made 22.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair struck in successive overs to remove left-handed opener Shayne Moseley and West Indies batsman Shamarh Brooks cheaply.

Pride were 29 for two before Carter came to the crease and shared 81 for the third wicket with Brathwaite that brought back some stability to the innings.

Three wickets – two to Barnwell, including concussion replace Tevyn Walcott for West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich – fell for 12 in the space of 24 balls to again jolt the Pride.

Brathwaite anchored two small stands with Holder and Ashley Nurse that put the Pride on the brink of 200 before Paul returned to take the last three wickets in successive overs to end with 4-52 from 12.3 overs and seven wickets in the match.

Earlier, Roach led the demolition of the Jags batting with 5-20 from 13.1 overs and Holder grabbed 4-24 from 10 overs, and the hosts were bowled out for their second lowest total in the modern era of West Indies first-class matches (1966 onwards) about 40 minutes before the first interval.

No batsman reached 20 for the Jaguars and only West Indies pair of Shimron Hetmyer and lower-order batsman Romario Shepherd reached double figures, after the home team resumed from their overnight total of 19 for two.

Scoreboard

First innings batting bonus points: Pride 0 (completed), Jaguars 0 (completed)

First innings bowling bonus points: Jaguars 3 (maximum achieved), Pride 3 (maximum achieved)

Pace bowling bonus points (in progress): Jaguars 3, Pride 1.8

POINTS TABLE

(Before the eighth round of matches)

1. Pride 116 points

2. Jaguars 85.8

3. Volcanoes 75.6

4. Red Force 72.2

5. Scorpions 68.6

6. Hurricanes 48.4

