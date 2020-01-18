 

West Indies training session photos ahead of second Sandals T20I against Ireland

by CWI  Saturday 18 January 2020

Kieron Pollard plays a powerful stroke
©CWI Media/Philip Spooner
 
Lendl Simmons prepares to take strike
West Indies training session photots at Warner Park, the team arre preparing for the second Sandals T20I against Ireland.

The match will be played at the same venue on Saturday. First ball 6pm (5pm Jamaica Time).

 

FULL SQUAD

  • Kieron Pollard (captain)
  • Dwayne Bravo 
  • Sheldon Cottrell
  • Shimron Hetmyer
  • Brandon King
  • Evin Lewis
  • Khary Pierre
  • Nicholas Pooran
  • Rovman Powell
  • Sherfane Rutherford
  • Romario Shepherd
  • Lendl Simmons
  • Hayden Walsh jr.
  • Kesrick Williams

Match Schedule 

Tuesday, Jan 7: 1st Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval, Barbados

West Indies won by 5 wickets 

Thursday, Jan 9: 2nd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Kensington Oval

West Indies won by 1 wicket

Sunday, Jan 12: 3rd Colonial Medical Insurance ODI – Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

West Indies won by 5 wickets (DLS Method)

Wednesday, Jan 15: 1st Sandals Resorts T20I – Grenada National Stadium

Ireland won by 4 runs

Saturday, Jan 18: 2nd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts

Sunday, Jan 19: 3rd Sandals Resorts T20I – Warner Park

 

Tickets in St Kitts are available at the official ticket booth at Warner Park from 9am daily. Fans can also visit the CWI website, www.windiescricket.com, to make their online ticket purchases through the “Buy Tickets” button. Tickets for children aged 12 and under are FREE with the purchase of an adult ticket. Senior citizens – aged 60-plus – on presentation of a form of national photo identification at local box offices are also eligible for FREE tickets while stocks last for all matches.


