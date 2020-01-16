What to know if you plan on attending the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India

While the 2023 Cricket World Cup is not that close, it is never a bad idea to start planning. In 2023, it is the first time in the history of the CWC when the event is entirely held in India, and if you plan on attending, you can turn it into a nice vacation. India is a country rich in culture and history, and it stands as one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world.

At the moment, we do not know for sure where the event will be held. The venues have not been made public yet. However, there are 13 locations where the games can take place. They are as follows:

Wankhade – Mumbai Eden Gardens – Kolkata Feroz Shah Kotla – Delhi M Chinnaswami – Bangalore MA Chidambaram – Chennai Sardar Patel Stadium – Ahmedabad PCA Stadium – Mohali Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium – Hyderabad VCA Stadium – Nagpur MCA Stadium – Pune Green Park Stadium – Kanpur SCA Stadium – Rajkot Gandhi Stadium – Guwahati

The locations listed above are spread all across India, and as you may very well know, the country is vast. Even so, it cannot hurt to think about some iconic landmarks around them. For example, the city of Agra, which is the home of the iconic marble tomb, the Taj Mahal, is only 200 km south of New Delhi. If you take a 2-hour train ride, or a 3-hour car ride, you can experience one of the most famous structures in the world. The other cities can provide numerous distractions as well, so you may as well indulge in the Indian culture.

Another important piece of information you may want to know is that most nationalities need a visa to enter India. Fortunately, India is one of the many countries that adopted the electronic visa system. More than 160 nationalities have access to it. Basically, you can apply for an India eVisa online. The entire application process happens online, and you do not need much. For one, you need a valid passport. It has to remains as such for at least another 6 months from the date of arrival in India. You also need a photo and a few pieces of information. The eVisa is ready in as little as 2 business days. It is valid for 30 days after issuance, and it allows its holder to stay in India for no more than 30 days.

Furthermore, you should make sure to find accommodation way ahead of time. Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and whatever city will be chosen to host, it will probably be full of fans in no time. Fortunately, the cities that are supposed to compete for the hosting privileges are quite big, and the accommodation offer should be extended. Even so, the early bird gets the worm, so make sure that you do not end up with something you are not going to be able to enjoy.

In case you find accommodation, or you choose to stay far from the city, you will need to take a train. However, there is such a thing as ‘Indian time,’ meaning that trains will not necessarily arrive or depart on time.

Although the 2023 Cricket World Cup is still 3 years from now, the advice above should come in handy for when you start on actually planning the trip to India. There is more research to be done, but until we know the exact venues where the games will take place, a proper planning process cannot be started.

