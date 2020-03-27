When India won the Cricket World Cup in 1983

India's Kapil Dev ©Reuters

Perhaps the greatest moment in the history of cricket for India was on Saturday 25th June 1983, when they lifted the Cricket World Cup at Lord’s, in London.

Against the odds, in the preliminary rounds they had defeated Australia, Zimbabwe and the West Indies and in the semi- final they knocked out England at Old Trafford.

Let’s have a look at the two teams and match details:

Teams

India - Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, Sandeep Patil, Kapil Dev (c), Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, Madan Lal, Syed Kirmani (wk), Balwinder Sandhu

West Indies - Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Sir Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd (c), Larry Gomes, Faoud Bacchus, Jeff Dujon (wk), Malcolm Marshall, Andy Roberts, Joel Garner, Michael Holding

Match Summary

India 183 (54.4 Ovs) – (Kris Srikkanth 38, Mohinder Amarnath 26, Sandeep Patil 27; Andy Roberts 3-32, Malcolm Marshall 2-24, Michael Holding 2-26, Larry Gomes 2-49, Joel Garner 1-24)

West Indies 140 (52 Ovs) – (Viv Richards 33, Jeff Dujon 25, Malcolm Marshall 18; Kapil Dev 1-21, Balwinder Sandhu 2-32, Madan Lal 3-31, Roger Binny 1-23, Mohinder Amarnath 3-12)

Result - India won by 43 runs

Player of the Match - Mohinder Amarnath

Scorecard

Put into bat first, India were bowled out for just 183 in 54.4 Overs with Kris Srikkanth 38, Mohinder Amarnath 26 and Sandeep Patil 27 the main run getters and Andy Roberts 3-32, Malcolm Marshall 2-24, Michael Holding 2-26, Larry Gomes 2-49 and Joel Garner 1-24 the wicket takers for the Windies.

Fall of Wickets: 2-1 (S Gavaskar, 0), 59-2 (K Srikkanth, 0), 90-3 (M Amarnath, 0), 92-4 (Y Sharma, 0), 110-5 (K Dev, 0), 111-6 (K Azad, 0), 130-7 (R Binny, 0), 153-8 (S Patil, 0), 161-9 (M Lal, 0), 183-10 (S Kirmani, 0)

In reply, the West Indies were, against the odds, bowled out for just 140 in 52 Overs with Viv Richards 33, Jeff Dujon 25 and Malcolm Marshall 18 top scoring and Kapil Dev 1-21, Balwinder Sandhu 2-32, Madan Lal 3-31, Roger Binny 1-23 and Mohinder Amarnath 3-12, the heroes with the ball for India.

Fall of Wickets: 5-1 (G Greenidge, 0), 50-2 (D Haynes, 0), 57-3 (Viv Richards, 0), 66-4 (L Gomes, 0), 66-5 (C Lloyd, 0), 76-6 (F Bacchus, 0), 119-7 (J Dujon, 0), 124-8 (M Marshall, 0), 126-9 (A Roberts, 0), 140-10 (M Holding, 0)

Match Details

India v West Indies - Final, Prudential World Cup, 1983

Date - Saturday, June 25, 1983

Toss - West Indies won the toss and decided to field

Time - 11:00 AM

Venue - Lord's, London

Umpires - Dickie Bird, Barrie Meyer

It was a remarkable achievement for India to win this Tournament and it also marked a change in the importance of the Cricket World cup as well, as it fell just after the controversial World Series cricket in Australia.

India had begun the 1983 Prudential Cup as 66-1 outsiders and their limited overs form guide had made depressing reading and their poor performances in the 1975 and 1979 world cups did not enhance anyone’s belief that would any matches, let alone the whole tournament.

However, led by Kapil Dev, India beat Australia, Zimbabwe and the West Indies in the Group stages and in the semi- final they knocked out England at Old Trafford.

The Tournament was played with 60 overs aside, with bowlers limited to 12 overs. For the first time in the World Cup fielding restrictions were put in place and umpires were instructed to be strict in the interpretation of wides and bouncers to prevent negative bowling.

With the tournament having extra matches due to each side playing each other twice, it meant that matches were played away form test grounds as well – Taunton, Swansea, Leicester, Bristol, Worcester, Southampton, Tunbridge Wells and Chelmsford were used and perhaps the biggest upset of the tournament was played at Trent Bridge, where Zimbabwe defeated Australia by 13 runs.

